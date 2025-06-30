Monday, June 30, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Minecraft Java Edition update version 1.21.7: Details and how to install

Minecraft Java Edition update version 1.21.7: Details and how to install

Minecraft 1.21.7 introduces the "Good Boy" painting, "Lava Chicken" music disc, plus vital bug fixes and updated data/resource pack versions. Here's how players can install it

Minecraft new update features download

Minecraft

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Minecraft: Java Edition is getting a new update (version 1.21.7) with the addition of two new elements. A painting of a good boy by artist Sarah Boeving, and a music disc titled "Lava Chicken" by Hyper Potions, have been added to the game along with critical bug fixes with this update. Some technical changes have also been made to the game, namely – Data Pack version is now 81, and Resource Pack version is now 64.
 
As per the Minecraft release note, dated June 25, the Lava Chicken disc drops when defeating a Baby Zombie riding a Chicken (Chicken Jockey). 
 

Bug fixes introduced in Minecraft Java Edition update 1.21.7

Here is a list of bug fixes that Minecraft has released with the latest update:
  • MC-297748: The moon is rendered incorrectly on some Qualcomm graphics
  • MC-298448: Filled maps are rendered incorrectly on some Qualcomm graphics
  • MC-298681: Text displays with the "shadow" tag enabled and the "see_through" tag disabled exhibit z-plane fighting at a close distance
  • MC-298710: TTF glyphs are incorrectly rendered over some elements
  • MC-298832: The breaking particles of droppers and dispensers facing up or down appear incorrect on some Qualcomm graphics
  • MC-298856: Blindness and darkness fog effects no longer work underwater
  • MC-298898: TextureAtlas leaks textures after resource reload
  • MC-298919: Sometimes you pass through the happy ghast when you get off while going forward
  • MC-299017: Text on glowing signs is not visible on some graphics
  • MC-299071: Memory Leak in ItemStackRenderState leads to OutOfMemoryError
  • MC-298879: The game crashes upon startup on some AMD graphics
  • MC-299110: Force upgrading does not write new DataVersion to converted data
  • MC-299126: The server crashes when certain mobs ride a turtle
  • MC-299130: Pack formats were not incremented in 1.21.7 rc1 after breaking changes

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 30 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 27 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 26 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Death Stranding 2 storyline reportedly leaked ahead of June 26 launch

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 25 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Minecraft Java Edition update 1.21.7: How to update

The latest update for Minecraft: Java Edition is now available. To install it, launch the Minecraft Launcher and activate snapshots from the "Installations" tab.
 
Keep in mind that test versions may damage your game worlds. It’s strongly recommended to back up your data or use a separate folder to avoid issues with your main worlds.

What is Minecraft

Minecraft is essentially a game about placing blocks and exploring. Players can craft basic tools and items, build anything from small shelters to massive cities, or even create intricate mechanical systems within the game. It’s like a limitless virtual LEGO world where creativity and imagination drive everything you do.

More From This Section

Apple iOS 26

Apple may have more iOS 26 features in the works: What's coming to iPhones

Enabling plugin passkey services in Settings.

Microsoft integrates 1Password with Windows 11 for passkey-based sign-ins

Google Pixel Watch 3

Google's Pixel Watch 3 skips UWB, uses Bluetooth tracking instead: Report

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro may feature new Apple logo placement, design, camera upgrades

Nothing Headphone 1, and Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 to be launched on July 1: What to expect

Topics : Gaming online games online gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon