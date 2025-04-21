Nothing Phone 3 will launch in Q3 this year, confirms CEO: What to expect

British consumer technology brand Nothing has already launched two smartphones this year, the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro, and is on course to launch its third device this month under the CMF sub-brand—the CMF Phone 3 Pro. While details about the company’s next flagship, the Nothing Phone 3, have been sparse, CEO Carl Pei has now shared its expected launch timeline.

While responding to a user's question about the Phone 3 on X (formerly Twitter), Carl Pei confirmed that the smartphone is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of this year.

While much of the Phone 3’s specifications remain under wraps, Nothing has previously hinted that its next flagship will introduce AI-based “interactions.” In a video released last year, Pei said the company had been designing and prototyping “AI Interactions,” which would be “gradually introduced, starting with Phone (3) next year.”

Nothing Phone 3: What to expect

The preview video revealed prototype features, including a “hub”-like home screen designed to present “contextual and relevant” information from different apps. For example, the operating system was shown automatically surfacing a flight boarding pass QR code directly onto the home screen. This “dynamic and context-aware” home screen also included social media posts, reminders, and other content tailored to the user’s interests.

Another major reveal was a personalised AI “Companion”—an AI voice assistant that users could customise during the onboarding process. The assistant asked questions to determine personality traits like “thoughtful” or “funny,” and then presented a voice assistant tailored to those preferences. Nothing is reportedly exploring ways to integrate this AI assistant into various parts of the OS, including the control centre, lock screen, and more.

While Nothing has already launched some AI-driven features—such as Essential Space, which acts as a hub for notes, voice memos, screenshots, and automatically creates calendar events—none of these match the scope of features shown in the video. This suggests that Phone 3 could debut a completely new AI experience.

The Nothing Phone 3 is also expected to compete with flagship devices from other brands with top-of-the-line specs. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and UFS 4.0 storage up to 512GB.