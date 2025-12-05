Apple confirms iPhone 17 Pro misses a camera feature older Pros still have

Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 17 Pro series cannot take Night mode pictures in Portrait mode — a capability that even older Pro models, including the iPhone 12 Pro from 2020, still offer. According to a report by 9to5Google, several users on Reddit and Apple’s support forums had been questioning why Night mode would not turn on during portrait shots. While users suspected a software bug, Apple’s new support document confirms that the feature is not supported on the latest Pro model iPhones.

What’s happening

According to a report by Mint, users have been reporting that on the iPhone 17 Pro, Night mode never activates when the camera is in Portrait mode. Some also pointed out that even if they take a normal Night mode photo of a person, the phone does not save depth data, meaning the image cannot be converted into a portrait afterwards.

One user summarised the issue on Apple’s forum: “If I’m in Portrait mode, Night mode will not activate no matter how dark it is.” With the iPhone 17 lineup already under scrutiny, this missing feature has added to user frustration. ALSO READ: Samsung's 'The First Look' event on Jan 4: TriFold global launch expected What Apple’s support document says According to Apple’s support page, the list of supported devices that can take Night mode photos in Portrait mode does not include the iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max models, but it does list iPhone Pro models from previous generations. Supported models include: