Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing Phone 3a series to get iPhone 16-like camera button: What to expect

Nothing Phone 3a series to get iPhone 16-like camera button: What to expect

The additional button on a Nothing Phone 3a series smartphone will reportedly launch the camera app, click pictures, offer access to camera options and more

Thumbnail of Nothing's YouTube video titled "What's Next for Nothing"
Thumbnail of Nothing's YouTube video titled "What's Next for Nothing"
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nothing's upcoming Phone 3a series smartphone may come equipped with an Apple iPhone 16 series-like dedicated camera button. In a post shared by the company on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing showcases one of the Phone 3a series smartphones from the side profile revealing an additional button. The caption accompanying the image said, "Your second memory, one click away," suggesting that the new button could be for accessing the smartphone's camera and its features.
Nothing also posted a video on its YouTube channel last week titled "What's Next for Nothing." The thumbnail image of the video features an outline of a smartphone featuring four buttons in total, two on each side. This further strengthens the speculation that at least one model in the Phone 3a series will come with an additional button.
 
According to a report by Android Authority, Nothing may utilise this additional button on a Phone 3a model to launch the smartphone's camera app, click pictures, access camera options and more.
 
Nothing Phone 3a series: What to expect
 
The Nothing Phone 3a series is expected to retain the brand's signature transparent back panel design, featuring the Glyph light interface. The upcoming models may adopt a horizontally stacked rear camera set-up similar to the Phone 2a but with an additional third sensor, likely a telephoto camera.

Also Read

Tech wrap Jan 30: Nothing Phone 3a series, Spider-Man 2 on PC, Pixel 9a

Nothing Phone 3a series to be launched on March 4: Here's what to expect

Nothing Phone 3a with telephoto camera in the works, may launch on March 4

Tech wrap Jan 27: Google Gemini UI, Lava Yuva Smart launch, Nothing Phone

Nothing schedules product launch for March 4: Is it Phone 3, Phone 3a?

 
At least one variant in the Phone 3a series is anticipated to include a 50MP telephoto lens, alongside a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, the smartphone is expected to house a 32MP camera. In addition to upgraded imaging capabilities, the series is likely to see a performance boost with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen three chipset and faster storage.
 
Two Nothing smartphones have reportedly surfaced on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification platform, listed under the codenames "A059" and "A059P," indicating that the Phone 3a series could consist of two models.
 
Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED display
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP selfie
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • OS: Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CERT-In warns Apple users of critical flaws in outdated software versions

OpenAI and chat app Kakao to jointly develop AI products for South Korea

Apple raises concerns over first porn app on iPhone under new EU rules

Galaxy S25 series: Samsung kicks off early deliveries ahead of Feb 7 sale

Why DeepSeek's AI leap only places China in technological front for now

Topics :Apple iPhoneNothingsmartphonesTechnology

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story