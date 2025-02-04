Nothing Phone 3a series to get iPhone 16-like camera button: What to expect

Nothing's upcoming Phone 3a series smartphone may come equipped with an Apple iPhone 16 series-like dedicated camera button. In a post shared by the company on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing showcases one of the Phone 3a series smartphones from the side profile revealing an additional button. The caption accompanying the image said, "Your second memory, one click away," suggesting that the new button could be for accessing the smartphone's camera and its features.

Nothing also posted a video on its YouTube channel last week titled "What's Next for Nothing." The thumbnail image of the video features an outline of a smartphone featuring four buttons in total, two on each side. This further strengthens the speculation that at least one model in the Phone 3a series will come with an additional button.

According to a report by Android Authority, Nothing may utilise this additional button on a Phone 3a model to launch the smartphone's camera app, click pictures, access camera options and more.

Nothing Phone 3a series: What to expect

The Nothing Phone 3a series is expected to retain the brand's signature transparent back panel design, featuring the Glyph light interface. The upcoming models may adopt a horizontally stacked rear camera set-up similar to the Phone 2a but with an additional third sensor, likely a telephoto camera.

At least one variant in the Phone 3a series is anticipated to include a 50MP telephoto lens, alongside a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, the smartphone is expected to house a 32MP camera. In addition to upgraded imaging capabilities, the series is likely to see a performance boost with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen three chipset and faster storage.

Two Nothing smartphones have reportedly surfaced on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification platform, listed under the codenames "A059" and "A059P," indicating that the Phone 3a series could consist of two models.

Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications