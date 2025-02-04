Samsung has started the early deliveries of the new Galaxy S25 series smartphones in India for customers who had pre-ordered the devices. Samsung started accepting pre-orders for the new flagship smartphones from January 23 and will continue to do so until February 6, ahead of the first sale date of February 7. Customers pre-ordering the Galaxy S25 series smartphones also get benefits up to Rs 21,000.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price, variants and offers
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 129,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 141,999
- 12GB RAM + 1TB Storage: Rs 165,999
Colours:
- 256GB and 512GB storage variants are available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Black.
- The 1TB storage variant only comes in Titanium Silverblue colourway.
- Exclusive colours on Samsung's website: Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Pinkgold.
Pre-order offers:
Samsung is providing a storage upgrade option for customers pre-ordering the Galaxy S25 Ultra in the 256GB variant. This means that customers will be able to get a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model at the price of the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Additionally, the company is offering an upgrade bonus of Rs 9,000 on trade-in deals. Those opting not to exchange their current smartphone for the Galaxy S25 Ultra can instead avail a cashback of Rs 7,000 while purchasing the device with a no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan of nine months.
Galaxy S25 Plus: Price and variants and offers
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 99,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 111,999
Colours: Navy, Silver Shadow
Exclusive colours on Samsung’s website: Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold
Pre-order offers:
As part of the pre-order offers, customers can avail the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S25 Plus at the price of the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. There are also no-interest EMI plans of up to 24 months.
Galaxy S25: Price and variants and offers
12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 80,999
12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 92,999
Colours: Icyblue, Silver Shadow, Navy, Mint
Exclusive colours on Samsung’s website: Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold
Pre-order offers:
Samsung announced that customers pre-ordering the Galaxy S25 can receive benefits of up to Rs 11,000 on trade-in deals. Alternatively, those purchasing the smartphone with a no-interest EMI plan of nine months can avail a cashback of Rs 7,000. No-interest EMI plans of up to 24 months are available for the Galaxy S25.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications
- Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Rear camera: 200MP primary (OIS), 50MP Ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (5x), 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: Up to 65 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support
- OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Armor 2, IP68
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS), 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 4900mAh
- Charging: Up to 65 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support
- OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
- Protection: IP68
Samsung Galaxy S25: Specifications
- Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS), 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 4000mAh
- Charging: Up to 50 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 25W adapter and 3A USB-C cable, wireless charging support
- OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
- Protection: IP68