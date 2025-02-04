Samsung has started the early deliveries of the new Galaxy S25 series smartphones in India for customers who had pre-ordered the devices. Samsung started accepting pre-orders for the new flagship smartphones from January 23 and will continue to do so until February 6, ahead of the first sale date of February 7. Customers pre-ordering the Galaxy S25 series smartphones also get benefits up to Rs 21,000.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price, variants and offers

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 129,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 141,999

12GB RAM + 1TB Storage: Rs 165,999

Colours:

256GB and 512GB storage variants are available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Black.

The 1TB storage variant only comes in Titanium Silverblue colourway.

Exclusive colours on Samsung's website: Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Pinkgold.

Pre-order offers:

Samsung is providing a storage upgrade option for customers pre-ordering the Galaxy S25 Ultra in the 256GB variant. This means that customers will be able to get a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model at the price of the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Additionally, the company is offering an upgrade bonus of Rs 9,000 on trade-in deals. Those opting not to exchange their current smartphone for the Galaxy S25 Ultra can instead avail a cashback of Rs 7,000 while purchasing the device with a no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan of nine months.

Galaxy S25 Plus: Price and variants and offers

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 99,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 111,999

Colours: Navy, Silver Shadow

Exclusive colours on Samsung’s website: Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold

Pre-order offers:

As part of the pre-order offers, customers can avail the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S25 Plus at the price of the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. There are also no-interest EMI plans of up to 24 months.

Galaxy S25: Price and variants and offers

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 80,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 92,999

Colours: Icyblue, Silver Shadow, Navy, Mint

Exclusive colours on Samsung’s website: Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold

Pre-order offers:

Samsung announced that customers pre-ordering the Galaxy S25 can receive benefits of up to Rs 11,000 on trade-in deals. Alternatively, those purchasing the smartphone with a no-interest EMI plan of nine months can avail a cashback of Rs 7,000. No-interest EMI plans of up to 24 months are available for the Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear camera: 200MP primary (OIS), 50MP Ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (5x), 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: Up to 65 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support

OS: Android 15-based One UI 7

Protection: Corning Gorilla Armor 2, IP68

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS), 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 4900mAh

Charging: Up to 65 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support

OS: Android 15-based One UI 7

Protection: IP68

Samsung Galaxy S25: Specifications