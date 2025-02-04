CERT-In warns Apple users of critical flaws in outdated software versions

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory for Apple users, warning of security vulnerabilities in devices running older software versions. The advisory applies to iPhones with iOS versions earlier than the recently released iOS 18.3 , as well as outdated iPads, Apple Watches, Macs, and versions of Apple's Safari web browser.

CERT-In has categorised these vulnerabilities as "High risk," cautioning that they could allow attackers to gain unauthorised access to sensitive data, disrupt services, or manipulate information. The advisory noted that both individual users and organisations could be impacted.

Among the reported security flaws, CERT-In highlighted CVE-2025-24085 as a critical issue that has been "exploited in the wild." This vulnerability is identified as a "use-after-free bug" in the Core Media component, occurring due to improper handling of dynamic memory. If exploited, it could enable malicious apps to gain elevated privileges on affected devices.

Apple has addressed these security flaws in its latest software updates for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs. CERT-In advises users to update their devices to the latest versions to mitigate risks and safeguard against potential threats.

The full list of affected software includes: