Google releases Android 16 QPR1 beta3 for Pixels: New features, eligibility

Google has reportedly started rolling out the Android 16 Quarterly Platform Release Beta 3 (QPR1) to select Pixel smartphones. This final beta version for Android 16 (QPR1) offers a glimpse at the new features including magnify keyboard and taskbar shortcut, but also miss out on few essential features. The upcoming features are mainly focused on usability, productivity and are expected in the upcoming release scheduled for September 3, 2025. Android Authority shared a list of upgrades that the Android 16 QPR1 is bringing. Here are the details.
Magnify keyboard
As per the report, a key feature in Beta 3 is a “magnify keyboard” option which is found under Settings then Accessibility and Magnification. This tool allows users to zoom into the on-screen keyboard to clearly view emojis and letters when using full-screen magnification. It was initially spotted in an Android Canary build earlier this week, its inclusion in Beta 3 suggests it is likely to make it to the final stable version of Android 16 QPR1.
Taskbar shortcuts for pinned apps in Desktop Mode
Another addition is the ability to quickly pin or unpin apps from the taskbar while using Desktop Mode. Long-pressing an app icon in the app drawer or on the taskbar now shows a context menu with “pin to taskbar” or “unpin from taskbar” shortcuts, respectively. These shortcuts are exclusive to devices using Desktop Mode, either on a connected display or the internal display on a tablet.
Features missing in this beta build
Despite some useful changes, several features from recent Android Canary builds are still not there. These include:
- Qi2 screen saver features
- Enhanced HDR brightness option
- Parental controls menu
- 90:10 split-screen not available
- Tablet bubble bar
- No blurred wallpaper on lock screen
How to proceed with the beta
The stable version of Android 16 QPR1 is expected on September 3, 2025. However, the QPR2 beta may start before that. If you want the stable update, you should consider unenrolling from the program after receiving Beta 3. Staying enrolled will likely result in your device being automatically updated to the next beta track (QPR2) instead of the stable build.