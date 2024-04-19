Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing rolls out update for Phone series with ChatGPT integration: Details

Nothing rolls out update for Phone series with ChatGPT integration: Details

With the Nothing OS 2.5.5, Nothing is adding the ability to launch ChatGPT in different modes from its smartphone's home screen and with gestures on earbuds

ChatGPT widget on Nothing Phone 2a
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 2:59 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

British consumer technology brand Nothing has started rolling out the NothinOS 2.5.5 system update for its smartphone. The update offers deeper integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT within the Nothing ecosystem, including smartphones and earphones. With OS 2.5.5, Nothing brings a new ChatGPT widget on its smartphone for the users to launch the AI chatbot in different modes from the home screen. Moreover, the update allows the Ear and Ear (a) wireless earbuds users to launch the chatbot using gestures on the earbuds.

Alongside ChatGPT integration, Nothing is rolling out support for Ultra XDR for the smartphone’s camera and new widget with OS 2.5.5. The update is rolling out in a graded manner, first for the Nothing Phone 2. It will also be available for Phone 1 and Phone 2a, but at later dates.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Nothing OS 2.5.5: What is new

ChatGPT support on Nothing X app for earbuds: The update brings a new version of the Nothing X app, which is its companion app for Ear series wireless earbuds. The new version brings an option to set ChatGPT as the default voice assistant. Users will be able to start a voice conversation with ChatGPT using gesture controls on the earbuds. The feature will first roll out for the recently launched Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) wireless earbuds and then for older generation audio accessories.

New ChatGPT widget: Nothing OS 2.5.5 brings new widgets, including the ChatGPT widget that lets users launch the chatbot in different modes from the smartphone's home screen.

Screenshot button for ChatGPT: With the NothingOS 2.5.5 update, the screenshot clipboard pop-up will get a new button which will allow sharing the screenshot of a new conversation in ChatGPT.

Besides the above features, the Nothing OS 2.2.5 brings support for Ultra XDR in the Camera app. Moreover, the Photo and Portrait modes in the Camera app get a dedicated HDR Switch to activate or deactivate HDR shooting. Other features include RAM Booster, a new Ring Mode option in Quick settings and new Recorder and Battery widgets.">/p>

Also Read

Nothing Ear and Ear a earphones with ChatGPT integration launched: Details

Nothing Phone 2a review: This experience-focused phone sets high benchmarks

Nothing Phone 2a to feature dual 50MP camera system, 120Hz display: Report

Nothing Ear and Ear a launch at 3:30pm: Where to watch live, what to expect

Nothing to launch Ear 3 on Apr 18, two smartphones in pipeline too: Details

As Lok Sabha elections phase 1 begins, Instagram encourages Indians to vote

Acer debuts AI-enhanced 'Predator Helios series' gaming laptops in India

OpenAI hires its first India employee, appoints government relations head

Adobe Express mobile app with AI tools powered by Firefly model launched

Meta goes after OpenAI, Microsoft, Google with Llama 3 AI model: Details

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NothingMicrosoft's artificial intelligenceartifical intelligenceAI technologyWireless Earphones

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story