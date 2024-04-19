Nothing rolls out update for Phone series with ChatGPT integration: Details

British consumer technology brand Nothing has started rolling out the NothinOS 2.5.5 system update for its smartphone. The update offers deeper integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT within the Nothing ecosystem, including smartphones and earphones. With OS 2.5.5, Nothing brings a new ChatGPT widget on its smartphone for the users to launch the AI chatbot in different modes from the home screen. Moreover, the update allows the Ear and Ear (a) wireless earbuds users to launch the chatbot using gestures on the earbuds.

Alongside ChatGPT integration, Nothing is rolling out support for Ultra XDR for the smartphone’s camera and new widget with OS 2.5.5. The update is rolling out in a graded manner, first for the Nothing Phone 2. It will also be available for Phone 1 and Phone 2a, but at later dates.

Nothing OS 2.5.5: What is new

ChatGPT support on Nothing X app for earbuds: The update brings a new version of the Nothing X app, which is its companion app for Ear series wireless earbuds. The new version brings an option to set ChatGPT as the default voice assistant. Users will be able to start a voice conversation with ChatGPT using gesture controls on the earbuds. The feature will first roll out for the recently launched Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) wireless earbuds and then for older generation audio accessories.

New ChatGPT widget: Nothing OS 2.5.5 brings new widgets, including the ChatGPT widget that lets users launch the chatbot in different modes from the smartphone's home screen.

Screenshot button for ChatGPT: With the NothingOS 2.5.5 update, the screenshot clipboard pop-up will get a new button which will allow sharing the screenshot of a new conversation in ChatGPT.

Besides the above features, the Nothing OS 2.2.5 brings support for Ultra XDR in the Camera app. Moreover, the Photo and Portrait modes in the Camera app get a dedicated HDR Switch to activate or deactivate HDR shooting. Other features include RAM Booster, a new Ring Mode option in Quick settings and new Recorder and Battery widgets.">/p>