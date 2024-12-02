Redmi Note 14 series, iQOO 13 among smartphones launching in India soon

Following November's introduction of flagship smartphones featuring the latest chips from Qualcomm and MediaTek, December will see more launches in India. Highlighting the list are the iQOO 13, Redmi Note 14 series, and Vivo X200 series. Here is an overview of the smartphones launching in India this month.

iQOO 13

Launch date: December 3

The iQOO 13 boasts a 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) technology for dynamic adjustments. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with a Supercomputing Chip Q2 for gaming enhancements, including 2K Game Super Resolution and 144 fps frame interpolation.

More From This Section

It features a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto lenses, and a 32MP front camera. The Indian variant includes a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, while the Chinese version offers a 6,150mAh battery.

Other highlights include the "Monster Halo" notification light, IP69 resistance, and colour options like Nardo Grey and the BMW-themed Legend Edition. Running on Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15, iQOO has promised four Android updates and five years of security patches.

Redmi Note 14 series

Launch date: December 9

Launched in China in September, the Redmi Note 14 series includes three models: Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+. Indian variants are expected to retain most of the features of their Chinese counterparts.

Redmi Note 14: Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7025 Ultra chip, it offers a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,110mAh battery supporting 45W charging.

Redmi Note 14 Pro: Features the Dimensity 7300-Ultra chip, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro lenses. It packs up to 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 5,500mAh battery with 45W charging.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, IP68 resistance, a 6.67-inch OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and a 6,200mAh battery with 90W charging. Its camera setup includes a 50MP OmniVision sensor, 50MP telephoto, and 8MP ultra-wide lenses.

Vivo X200 series

Launch date: Yet to be announced

Vivo's X200 series, including the X200 and X200 Pro, launched in China in October. Indian availability is anticipated later this month, although Vivo has yet to announce an exact date.

The X200 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, while the X200 Pro offers a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with LTPO technology for dynamic refresh rates. Both have a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4500 nits. They share a 50MP Sony LYT-818 primary camera with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide camera, while telephoto lenses differ: 200MP (3.7x zoom) on the Pro and 50MP (3x zoom) on the base model. Both models provide up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

Other upcoming smartphones

While several brands are gearing up for Indian launches in 2025, some notable developments include: