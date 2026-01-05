Xiaomi to kick off 2026 with Redmi Note 15 5G, Pad 2 Pro launch on Jan 6

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone and Redmi Pad 2 Pro Android tablet in India on January 6. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed specifications of the devices. The Redmi Note 15 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 and will pack a 5,520mAh battery. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G tablet will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. Here’s what to expect from Xiaomi’s January 6 event.
Redmi Note 15 5G: What to expect
According to the company, the Redmi Note 15 5G will feature a curved 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. The display will come with TUV triple eye care certification along with Hydro Touch 2.0 support. Redmi Note 15 smartphone will feature a 7.35mm body (7.4mm for the Iris Purple variant).
Redmi has confirmed that the Note 15 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which the company said will offer 48-month lag-free performance. For photography, the smartphone has already been confirmed with a 108MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and support for 4K video recording.
As for the battery, the smartphone will pack a 5,520mAh unit with support for 45W fast charging. The company claims it will deliver up to 1.6 days of usage on a single charge and retain reliable battery life for up to five years. The phone will also carry an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone will run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.
Redmi Note 15 5G: Expected specifications
Display: 6.77-inch curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits peak brightness
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
Rear camera: 108MP main camera
Battery: 5,520mAh
Charging: 45W wired
Protection: IP66
Software: HyperOS 2 based on Android 15
Thickness: 7.35mm, 7.4mm for Iris purple variant
Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G: What to expect
Alongside the Redmi Note 15 smartphone, the company will launch the Redmi Pad 2 Pro tablet. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro will sport a 12.1-inch display of 2.8K resolution, 600 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.
The Android tablet will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. The tablet will feature a quad speakers for audio with Dolby Atmos support. The device will offer 5G connectivity with e-SIM support.
The Redmi Pad 2 Pro will pack a 12000mAh battery. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro will come with supporting accessories, including the Redmi Pad 2 Pro Keyboard, Redmi Smart Pen and Redmi Pad 2 Pro cover.
Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G: Expected specifications
- Display: 12.1-inch, 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
- Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support
- Connectivity: 5G, eSIM support
- Battery: 12,000mAh
- Charging: 27W reverse charging
- Accessories: Redmi Pad 2 Pro Keyboard, Redmi Pad 2 Pro Cover
- Colours: Graphite Grey and Silver