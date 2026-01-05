Xiaomi to kick off 2026 with Redmi Note 15 5G, Pad 2 Pro launch on Jan 6

According to the company, the Redmi Note 15 5G will feature a curved 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. The display will come with TUV triple eye care certification along with Hydro Touch 2.0 support. Redmi Note 15 smartphone will feature a 7.35mm body (7.4mm for the Iris Purple variant).

Redmi has confirmed that the Note 15 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which the company said will offer 48-month lag-free performance. For photography, the smartphone has already been confirmed with a 108MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and support for 4K video recording.

As for the battery, the smartphone will pack a 5,520mAh unit with support for 45W fast charging. The company claims it will deliver up to 1.6 days of usage on a single charge and retain reliable battery life for up to five years. The phone will also carry an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone will run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.