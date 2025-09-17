Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Primebook 2 Pro, Max laptops with Android-based OS launched: Price, specs

Primebook 2 Pro, Max laptops with Android-based OS launched: Price, specs

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chip, Primebook 2 Pro, Max laptops offer an Android ecosystem experience, AI tools, coding features, and the ability to stream Windows and Linux desktop environments

Primebook 2 Pro/ Max laptops

Primebook 2 Pro/ Max laptops

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian brand Primebook has launched two new laptops, the Primebook 2 Pro and Primebook 2 Max, in India. Both devices are powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chip and run on PrimeOS 3.0, based on Android 15. These laptops also offer several AI-powered tools like a Google Gemini-powered AI Companion, an AI-powered Global Search, and more.

Primebook 2 Pro/Max: Price and availability

  • Primebook 2 Pro ( 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage): Rs 17,990
  • Primebook 2 Max (8GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 19,990
  • Colour: Chill Grey
Both laptops are available on Primebook’s official website, as well as on ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing Primebook 2 Pro or Primebook 2 Max from the official website can get a Rs 500 discount on prepaid orders. 
 

Primebook 2 Pro/Max: Details

The Primebook 2 Pro comes with a 14.1-inch Full HD IPS display, while the Primebook 2 Max offers a larger 15.6-inch screen. Both laptops are powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and feature 8GB RAM. Primebook 2 Pro is offered with 128GB storage, while Primebook 2 Max comes with 256GB storage space.

Also Read

Primebook 2 Neo

Primebook 2 Neo review: This Android laptop punches above its weight, but

Acer Nitro V 15 laptop

Acer Nitro V15 with 13th Gen Intel Core chip, Nvidia 50 series GPU launched

Nazara Technologies

Nazara to publish Bodycam on Fortnite, its first launch on platform

Motorola Moto book 60 Pro

Motorola Moto book 60 Pro with Intel Core Ultra chip launched: Price, specs

Acer TravelLite Essential series

Acer debuts TravelLite Essential laptops in India at Rs 32,999 onwards

 
Both laptops pack a 60.3Wh battery with the company claiming up to 14 hours of backup time on the Primebook 2 Pro and up to 12 hours on the Max model. Both laptops run on PrimeOS 3.0, based on Android 15, and feature a backlit keyboard, a 1440P webcam, and dual stereo speakers. For connectivity, they include dual USB-A and USB-C ports, a MicroSD slot, Bluetooth 5.1 support, and dual-band Wi-Fi. 
 
The new Primebook laptops offer the following features:
  • Prime App Store: Access to Android apps with the option to request new ones.
  • Cloud PC: Stream Windows and Linux desktop environments directly. Subscription starts at Rs 19.
  • AI Companion: Live, on-screen, contextually-aware AI assistant powered by Gemini. Accessible through a single key on the Primebook keyboard.
  • AI-powered Global Search: A unified search drawer for access to files, settings, and instant answers from generative AI tools.
  • PrimeCoding: Offline, beginner-friendly coding platform exclusive to PrimeOS.
  • Keymapping: To map touch gestures to keyboard keys for navigation and control in Android games and touch-intensive apps.
  • Mobile-Grade Sensors: Built-in GPS, gyroscope, and more to unlock richer Android app experiences on laptops.

Primebook 2 Pro: Specifications

  • Display: 14.1 Inch Full HD IPS Anti-glare
  • Processor: Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 (MT8781) 
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: 128 GB UFS
  • Battery: 60.3 Wh (up to 14 hours backup)
  • Webcam: 1440P
  • Speakers: Dual Stereo
  • Mic: Dual with Noise Cancellation
  • Keyboard: Backlit
  • Ports: Dual USB-A, USB-C, Type-C Fast Charging, 3.5mm audio jack, MicroSD slot (up to 1 TB), Kensington Lock
  • Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1
  • OS: PrimeOS 3.0 (Android 15-based)

Primebook 2 Max: Specifications

  • Display: 15.6 Inch Full HD IPS Anti-glare
  • Processor: Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 (MT8781)
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: 256 GB UFS
  • Battery: 60.3 Wh (up to 12 hours backup)
  • Webcam: 1440P
  • Speakers: Dual Stereo
  • Mic: Dual with Noise Cancellation
  • Keyboard: Backlit
  • Ports: Dual USB-A, USB-C, Type-C Fast Charging, 3.5mm audio jack, MicroSD slot (up to 1 TB), Kensington Lock
  • Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1
  • OS: PrimeOS 3.0 (Android 15-based)

More From This Section

65-inch Kodak Matrix Series 4K QLED Google TV and 50-inch Thomson QLED smart TV

SPPL launches Thomson and Kodak-branded QLED TVs ahead of festive season

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched at Rs 59,999: Unboxing, availability details

Vivo Y31 series

Vivo Y31 series smartphones with 6500mAh battery launched: Price, specs

OPPO F31 5G series

OPPO F31 series smartphones with 7000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Sony Xperia 10 VII

Sony Xperia 10 VII: The midrange marvel Indians can only admire from afar

Topics : Tech News Latest Technology News Laptops Google Android Android

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyPM Modi 75th BirthdayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon