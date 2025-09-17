Primebook 2 Pro, Max laptops with Android-based OS launched: Price, specs

Indian brand Primebook has launched two new laptops, the Primebook 2 Pro and Primebook 2 Max, in India. Both devices are powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chip and run on PrimeOS 3.0, based on Android 15. These laptops also offer several AI-powered tools like a Google Gemini-powered AI Companion, an AI-powered Global Search, and more.
Primebook 2 Pro/Max: Price and availability
- Primebook 2 Pro ( 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage): Rs 17,990
- Primebook 2 Max (8GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 19,990
- Colour: Chill Grey
Both laptops are available on Primebook’s official website, as well as on ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing Primebook 2 Pro or Primebook 2 Max from the official website can get a Rs 500 discount on prepaid orders.
Primebook 2 Pro/Max: Details
The Primebook 2 Pro comes with a 14.1-inch Full HD IPS display, while the Primebook 2 Max offers a larger 15.6-inch screen. Both laptops are powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and feature 8GB RAM. Primebook 2 Pro is offered with 128GB storage, while Primebook 2 Max comes with 256GB storage space.
Also Read
Both laptops pack a 60.3Wh battery with the company claiming up to 14 hours of backup time on the Primebook 2 Pro and up to 12 hours on the Max model. Both laptops run on PrimeOS 3.0, based on Android 15, and feature a backlit keyboard, a 1440P webcam, and dual stereo speakers. For connectivity, they include dual USB-A and USB-C ports, a MicroSD slot, Bluetooth 5.1 support, and dual-band Wi-Fi.
The new Primebook laptops offer the following features:
- Prime App Store: Access to Android apps with the option to request new ones.
- Cloud PC: Stream Windows and Linux desktop environments directly. Subscription starts at Rs 19.
- AI Companion: Live, on-screen, contextually-aware AI assistant powered by Gemini. Accessible through a single key on the Primebook keyboard.
- AI-powered Global Search: A unified search drawer for access to files, settings, and instant answers from generative AI tools.
- PrimeCoding: Offline, beginner-friendly coding platform exclusive to PrimeOS.
- Keymapping: To map touch gestures to keyboard keys for navigation and control in Android games and touch-intensive apps.
- Mobile-Grade Sensors: Built-in GPS, gyroscope, and more to unlock richer Android app experiences on laptops.
Primebook 2 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 14.1 Inch Full HD IPS Anti-glare
- Processor: Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 (MT8781)
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 128 GB UFS
- Battery: 60.3 Wh (up to 14 hours backup)
- Webcam: 1440P
- Speakers: Dual Stereo
- Mic: Dual with Noise Cancellation
- Keyboard: Backlit
- Ports: Dual USB-A, USB-C, Type-C Fast Charging, 3.5mm audio jack, MicroSD slot (up to 1 TB), Kensington Lock
- Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1
- OS: PrimeOS 3.0 (Android 15-based)
Primebook 2 Max: Specifications
- Display: 15.6 Inch Full HD IPS Anti-glare
- Processor: Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 (MT8781)
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 256 GB UFS
- Battery: 60.3 Wh (up to 12 hours backup)
- Webcam: 1440P
- Speakers: Dual Stereo
- Mic: Dual with Noise Cancellation
- Keyboard: Backlit
- Ports: Dual USB-A, USB-C, Type-C Fast Charging, 3.5mm audio jack, MicroSD slot (up to 1 TB), Kensington Lock
- Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1
- OS: PrimeOS 3.0 (Android 15-based)