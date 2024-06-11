Business Standard
CMF Phone 1 by Nothing anticipated to cost cheaper than Phone 2a: Details

Nothing has introduced the CMF Phone 1 without divulging the product details and specifications. However, the budget smartphone is anticipated to be a trimmed down version of the Phone 2a

CMF Phone 1 (Image: Nothing)

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nothing has introduced the CMF Phone 1, its maiden smartphone offering under its sub-brand CMF. While the company has not shared official details of the smartphone, a report has surfaced online claiming to have the pricing information. According to consumer technology news platform 91mobiles, the CMF Phone 1 will have a box printed price of Rs 19,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The report also noted that the actual selling price of the smartphone would be much lower at Rs 17,999. If it turns out to be true, the CMF Phone 1 will become the cheapest smartphone by Nothing.

For context, Nothing on June 6 announced the CMF Phone 1, calling the upcoming smartphone from its sub-brand an entry-point to its product ecosystem. In the post on X, Nothing mentioned that the CMF Phone 1 will leverage the company’s innovation in the smartphone category and offers an entry point to Nothing’s product ecosystem.
It is rumoured that the CMF Phone 1 would be rebranded version of Nothing Phone 2a, which was launched earlier this year at Rs 23,999 onwards. The CMF Phone 1, however, will have a different design theme and a slightly underpowered processor.

Nothing’s CMF Phone 1: Expected specifications

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and arrive with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. There would also be a microSD card slot for storage expansion. It could boast a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone is also expected to run on Android 14-based Nothing OS custom skin out of the box. The device reportedly will arrive with replaceable plastic back panel and will be available in various colour options.

The CMF Phone 1 is also expected to sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could also feature a 50MP primary camera and a secondary camera and also a 16MP shooter for selfies and video chats.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

