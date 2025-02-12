Business Standard

Google I/O 2025 on May 20: From Android to Gemini, here is what to expect

Google I/O 2025 on May 20: From Android to Gemini, here is what to expect

Google is expected to release Android 16 around the same time as the conference, while it could offer more details about the new Android XR platform

Google I/O 2025

Google I/O 2025

Harsh Shivam
Feb 12 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Google has announced that its annual developer conference, Google I/O, will take place on May 20-21 in Mountain View, California. The event will begin with a keynote address, followed by sessions and demonstrations showcasing advancements in artificial intelligence, the Android platform, and other technologies. The company has also confirmed that in-person events will be streamed live on the official Google I/O webpage.
 
At this year's conference, Google is expected to introduce Android 16, the next iteration of its mobile operating system, which recently entered beta testing. Additionally, the company is likely to highlight new features for Gemini AI and its integration across various Google services.
 

Google I/O 2025: What to expect

Android 16
 
Google has outlined the release schedule for Android 16, indicating that the operating system could complete testing ahead of Google I/O. The company may release Android 16 to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) during or shortly after the event. This follows Google's commitment to more frequent Android updates, with two planned for 2025: a major release in Q2 (Android 16) and a minor update in Q4.
 
With the OS already in beta testing, several new features for Android smartphones have been revealed. Android 16 will introduce enhancements such as audio sharing for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) devices, screen-off fingerprint access, notification cooldown, adaptive app sizes based on screen dimensions, live update notifications, and more.

Android XR
 
Google first previewed its maiden extended reality (XR) platform for headsets and glasses last year, in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. While Samsung has confirmed that it is developing a headset based on the Android XR platform, additional details are expected before the operating system becomes fully functional.
Key features of the platform already revealed include deep integration of the Gemini AI assistant for system navigation, the ability to switch between virtual and real-world environments using pass-through visuals, and support for 3D content viewing.
 
Gemini AI
 
At last year's Google I/O, the company introduced agentic AI experiences with Gemini, including "Project Astra," an interface enabling natural conversations with the chatbot using real-world visuals. Last month, during the Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch, Google confirmed that experiences based on Project Astra would begin rolling out soon. The final version of the interface may be previewed at this year's developer conference, along with new agentic capabilities for Gemini AI.
Hardware
 
Google may provide a first look at the next-generation Pixel devices at the event. Additionally, OEMs such as Samsung could announce upcoming products built on Google's Android XR platform.
 

Google Gemini AI Android Technology

Feb 12 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

