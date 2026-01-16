Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus may launch with similar specs to S25 Plus: Report

The anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus’ majority of specifications might reportedly remain unchanged compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Plus. According to a report by Android Authority, citing Korea’s news publication The Elec, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus will go into mass production this month, and it is likely to feature the same 6.66-inch screen that the Galaxy S25 Plus had.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: Same specifications as S25 Plus?

Earlier, there were reports that Samsung was considering upgrading the Galaxy S26 Plus’ display to a more advanced OLED display. However, as per Android Authority, it later decided to use the same display as the Galaxy S25 Plus. There is a possibility that there might be some changes to the different layers of the OLED panel, though.

The report also notes that Samsung had a limited time to develop the Galaxy S26 Plus. Samsung had initially planned to drop the phone from the series to launch a leaner portfolio, replacing the base with the Galaxy S26 Pro and the Plus with the Edge, while keeping the Ultra intact. The plan was reportedly reversed in late October, leading Samsung to return to a familiar lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Launch timeline

Samsung’s anticipated Galaxy S26 series may launch on February 26, with sales expected from March 11 in select countries. According to a 9To5Google report, citing French community platform Dealabs, Samsung is planning to release the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra on March 11, at least in France.

While the report adds that launch timelines could differ by region, markets such as the US, parts of Europe, and South Korea are expected to follow the same schedule as France. Samsung has not yet made an official announcement regarding the launch.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to continue with a 5,000mAh battery, though charging speeds could see an upgrade. Wireless charging is expected to increase to 25W using Qi2-compatible first-party accessories, up from 15W on the S25 Ultra, while wired charging could reach 60W. Camera hardware is largely expected to stay the same, including a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5x telephoto lens. The only reported change is a possible upgrade of the 3x telephoto camera from 10MP to 12MP. The Ultra variant is also tipped to feature a customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a newer M14 OLED display for better brightness and efficiency, and a refreshed camera layout that replaces individual rings with a pill-shaped module.

For the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung is expected to maintain its dual-chipset approach, offering the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in some regions and the Exynos 2600 in others. The standard Galaxy S26 could feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP 3x telephoto lens, plus a 12MP front-facing camera. The battery capacity is expected to be around 4,300mAh.

The Galaxy S26 Plus is likely to use the same camera setup as the base model. Its display is expected to remain similar to that of the Galaxy S25 Plus, retaining a 120Hz refresh rate. Battery capacity could be higher, with reports suggesting a 4,900mAh battery.