OPPO Pad 5 review: Big screen tablet, steady performance, few compromises

Most Android tablets that I have used fall into two camps: either they’re too basic, feeling like oversized phones, or they try to justify their existence by pairing lofty hardware with lofty prices. The OPPO Pad 5 sits somewhere in the middle. It doesn’t come with flashiest specs on paper, but in everyday use it feels like a sensible all-around tablet rather than something aiming to be a mini laptop or gaming machine.

I spent around two weeks living with the Pad 5 as my primary large-screen device for videos, browsing, reading and some occasional multi-tasking. Here is how it held up:

What I liked

A large, smooth screen that works well for most tasks

The OPPO Pad 5’s 12.1-inch 2.8K display is immediately noticeable. It is bright, sharp, and thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate, everyday interactions feel smooth. Whether you are scrolling feeds, hopping between apps or watching a show, the responsiveness makes the experience feel more refined than some other tablets in this price bracket. The tablet also supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, which means HDR content on services like Netflix looks noticeably richer than SDR video, even if it doesn’t have the deepest blacks of an OLED panel.

Indoor brightness is good, and while you do see reflections outdoors under harsh sunlight, it’s not unusable. Quad speakers at the edges help the multimedia experience too — they get decently loud without noticeable, making content watching on the big screen more enjoyable than on most phones. Music tracks feel bland comparatively, however, this has been a common occurrence for tablets in this price category.

Design feels solid and practical

OPPO hasn’t chased flashy design here, but that’s not a bad thing. The Pad 5 has a clean, minimal look with flat edges and a matte back that doesn’t attract fingerprints easily. It’s not feather-light at around 597g, but the weight feels reasonable for a tablet this size. Holding it in both hands is comfortable for short use sessions, though for longer viewing or typing, you might want to rest it on a surface or use a stand.

I also appreciated that there are no obvious durability flaws. The build quality feels good for everyday use, and the overall package feels like a tablet you won’t cringe at when pulling out in public.

Everyday performance is capable

The OPPO Pad 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset paired with 8GB RAM. In daily use, this translates to a tablet that handles normal tasks such as app switching, web browsing, streaming, social media, reading without noticeable lag. You can even use split-screen or keep multiple windows running without the system feeling overwhelmed.

Games that aren’t too demanding run fine, and casual play on a big screen can be fun. It’s not a gaming tablet in the strictest sense, but performance is more than adequate for what most people will want from an Android tablet at this price.

Battery life is adequate

The 10,050 mAh battery inside the Pad 5 is one of its biggest practical strengths. In my usage with mixing video streaming, browsing, and occasional productivity, a single charge comfortably saw me through a full day, and lighter use stretched closer to two. This means that you can easily binge a handful of movies or get through long travel days without worrying about running out. A 33W charger is included in the box which feels a bit slow in topping up a 10,000+ mAh battery.

What could have been better

Performance has limits under load

For everyday use the Pad 5 is capable, but if you start pushing it harder like demanding heavy multitasking or extended gaming sessions, limitations show up. The system starts to struggle a bit with sustained heavy workloads, and you can feel the underlying chipset isn’t in the top tier. That’s not a surprise given the tablet’s positioning, but it’s worth calling out if you expect top-tier responsiveness under every condition.

Cameras are functional but nothing more

Tablets rarely deliver standout camera performance, and the Pad 5 is no exception. You get an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front sensor. The rear camera is fine for scanning documents or occasional quick snaps, but image quality is basic, and there’s no flash to support better shots in dim light. The front camera works well enough for video calls, but results get grainy if lighting isn’t ideal.

Limited variant flexibility

OPPO offers the Pad 5 in two variants, but the way they are structured limits flexibility a bit. The 256GB model comes with 5G connectivity, while the 128GB version is restricted to Wi-Fi only. That means if you want cellular connectivity, you are automatically pushed towards the higher storage variant, even if you don’t necessarily need the extra space. It narrows the choice more than it should, especially for buyers who simply want occasional 5G access without spending more.

Verdict

Price: Rs 26,999 onwards

The OPPO Pad 5 isn’t trying to be a headline-grabbing tablet with unmatched performance or pro-level features. What it does is offer a large, bright screen, solid battery life, dependable everyday performance, and good speakers — the essentials most people actually interact with day after day.

For those who want a tablet for media consumption, web browsing, video calls, and light multitasking without spending flagship tablet money, the Pad 5 is comfortable to live with. It doesn’t push boundaries, but it doesn’t have obvious flaws that make you groan either.