MacBook Air M5 vs M4: Performance gains, faster memory, more storage

Apple has introduced a new MacBook Air powered by the M5 chip. The new model succeeds the MacBook Air with M4, which was launched in 2025. Both laptops look quite similar, offering the same thin design along with 13-inch and 15-inch display options. However, there are several changes in performance, storage, connectivity and internal hardware. Here is a closer look at how the M5-powered MacBook Air compares to the previous M4 version.

Performance and chip

The main performance difference between the MacBook Air with M4 and the newer MacBook Air with M5 comes from improvements in processing power, memory bandwidth and AI capabilities.

The MacBook Air with the M4 chip features a 10-core CPU (4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores) and up to a 10-core GPU, along with a 16-core Neural Engine and 120GB/s unified memory bandwidth. The newer MacBook Air with the M5 chip builds on this with higher memory bandwidth of up to 153GB/s, which improves responsiveness in demanding workloads such as multitasking, video processing and 3D rendering. Apple also highlights stronger AI capabilities with a Neural Accelerator in each GPU core. This results in the M5-powered MacBook Air delivering up to 9.5 times faster AI performance compared to the MacBook Air with the M1 chip.

Memory and storage Both MacBook Air models start with 16GB of unified memory and can be configured up to 32GB. However, Apple has increased the base storage on the M5 model. The MacBook Air with M5 now starts with 512GB SSD storage, which is double the base storage offered in the M4 model. The new MacBook Air with M5 also offers higher storage capacity. For reference, the MacBook Air with M4 starts with 256GB storage and supports configurations up to 2TB. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air with the M5 chip offers configurations up to 4TB. Apple also said the SSD in the M5 model offers up to twice the read and write speeds compared to the previous generation.

Connectivity Connectivity has also been updated in the new model. The MacBook Air with M5 introduces Apple's N1 wireless chip and supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air with M4 supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Both models feature MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Design and display In terms of design, both laptops remain largely the same. They are available in 13-inch and 15-inch Liquid Retina display options with up to 500 nits brightness, P3 wide colour and True Tone support. Both models are also offered in similar finishes: sky blue, midnight, starlight and silver colours. The sky blue shade was introduced with the MacBook Air M4 and continues in the M5 model as well.

Camera, audio and features Both models come with a 12MP Center Stage camera that keeps users centred during video calls. The camera also supports Desk View, which can show both the user and a top-down view of their desk. Audio features remain similar as well. The 13-inch model includes a four-speaker system, while the 15-inch version has a six-speaker setup with support for spatial audio. Battery Both the MacBook Air with M4 and the MacBook Air with M5 offer similar battery performance. Apple rates both models for up to 18 hours of video streaming, making them suitable for all-day use.