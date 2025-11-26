Black Friday sale: Check offers on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Samsung foldables

Several retailers and e-commerce platforms are currently offering discounts, bank offers, and other deals on premium smartphones. For instance, last year’s Apple iPhone 16 is listed on Croma for Rs 62,490 (after bank offers) as part of its ongoing Black Friday sale. Other flagship devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z-series foldables, Nothing Phone 3, and more, are also available at reduced prices across Amazon, Flipkart and other platforms.
Here are the details of the offers:
iPhone 16
During Croma’s Black Friday sale, the iPhone 16 is available starting at Rs 66,490. Buyers can avail bank offers worth Rs 4,000 from select cards, bringing the effective price down to Rs 62,490. No-interest equated monthly instalment options and exchange bonuses are also available.
- Launch price: Rs 79,900 onwards
- Offer price: Rs 66,490 onwards
- Bank discount: Rs 4000
- No-interest EMI: up to six months
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
On Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is retailing at Rs 84,999, lower than its original launch price of Rs 129,999. Additional cashback and no-interest EMI plans are also listed.
- Launch price: Rs 129,999
- Offer price: Rs 84,999
- Cashback: Up to Rs 2,549 (as Amazon Pay Balance)
- No-interest EMI: up to six months
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
The previous-generation Galaxy Z Fold6 is available on Flipkart starting at Rs 103,890, compared to its launch price of Rs 164,999. Additional bank cashback offers are also available.
- Launch price: Rs 164,999
- Offer price: Rs 103,890
- Bank cashback: Up to Rs 4,000
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
The Galaxy Z Flip6 is also available with offers. On Amazon, the smartphone is listed starting at Rs 67,599. Additional bank discounts and no-interest EMI options apply.
- Launch price: Rs 109,999
- Offer price: Rs 67,599
- Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000 discount on select cards
- No-interest EMI: up to three months
Nothing Phone 3
Nothing’s flagship Phone 3 is available on Croma for Rs 59,999 as part of the retailer’s Black Friday deals. Bank offers of Rs 10,000 are available on select cards, including HDFC Bank, SBI, RBL Bank and IDFC First Bank credit cards.
- Launch price: Rs 79,999
- Offer price: Rs 59,999
- Bank discount: Rs 10,000 on select cards and EMI plans
- No-interest EMI: up to six months