Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Black Friday sale: Check offers on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Samsung foldables

Black Friday sale: Check offers on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Samsung foldables

Premium smartphones, including iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung foldables and Nothing Phone 3 are available with discounts across Croma, Amazon, Flipkart and more

iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold6, Nothing Phone 3

Premium smartphones like the iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z-series and Nothing Phone 3 are available with discounts

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Several retailers and e-commerce platforms are currently offering discounts, bank offers, and other deals on premium smartphones. For instance, last year’s Apple iPhone 16 is listed on Croma for Rs 62,490 (after bank offers) as part of its ongoing Black Friday sale. Other flagship devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z-series foldables, Nothing Phone 3, and more, are also available at reduced prices across Amazon, Flipkart and other platforms.
 
Here are the details of the offers:

iPhone 16

During Croma’s Black Friday sale, the iPhone 16 is available starting at Rs 66,490. Buyers can avail bank offers worth Rs 4,000 from select cards, bringing the effective price down to Rs 62,490. No-interest equated monthly instalment options and exchange bonuses are also available.
 
  • Launch price: Rs 79,900 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 66,490 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 4000
  • No-interest EMI: up to six months

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

On Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is retailing at Rs 84,999, lower than its original launch price of Rs 129,999. Additional cashback and no-interest EMI plans are also listed.

Also Read

Stock market live, November 26

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sprints 700 pts, Nifty hits 26,100; Bank Nifty hits record high

Panjab University

After total shutdown call by students, Panjab Univ to remain shut today

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 5 live streaming

IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch final day action today?

embryo freezing

Delaying parenthood? Here's what to know about embryo freezing options

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 5

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd Test Day 5: Harmer bags a 4-fer; IND struggle at 90/5 at tea

  • Launch price: Rs 129,999
  • Offer price: Rs 84,999
  • Cashback: Up to Rs 2,549 (as Amazon Pay Balance)
  • No-interest EMI: up to six months

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

The previous-generation Galaxy Z Fold6 is available on Flipkart starting at Rs 103,890, compared to its launch price of Rs 164,999. Additional bank cashback offers are also available.
  • Launch price: Rs 164,999
  • Offer price: Rs 103,890
  • Bank cashback: Up to Rs 4,000

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is also available with offers. On Amazon, the smartphone is listed starting at Rs 67,599. Additional bank discounts and no-interest EMI options apply.
  • Launch price: Rs 109,999
  • Offer price: Rs 67,599
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000 discount on select cards
  • No-interest EMI: up to three months

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing’s flagship Phone 3 is available on Croma for Rs 59,999 as part of the retailer’s Black Friday deals. Bank offers of Rs 10,000 are available on select cards, including HDFC Bank, SBI, RBL Bank and IDFC First Bank credit cards.
  • Launch price: Rs 79,999
  • Offer price: Rs 59,999
  • Bank discount: Rs 10,000 on select cards and EMI plans
  • No-interest EMI: up to six months

More From This Section

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 with OriginOS 6 to launch on Nov 26: Where to watch, what to expect

Google, Alphabet

Google, the sleeping giant in global AI race, now fully awake with Gemini 3

ChatGPT not to blame in teen suicide: OpenAI defends crisis response

ChatGPT not to blame in teen suicide: OpenAI defends crisis response

WhatsApp

WhatsApp, Meta can redact confidential info from judgment, says NCLAT

OpenAI

OpenAI launches shopping research feature to power product discovery

Topics : Technology News Smartphones sales on Black Friday Apple iPhones Samsung Galaxy Black Friday sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon