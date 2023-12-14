Lava Yuva 3 Pro budget smartphone launched: Know price, specs, features

Home-grown smartphone maker Lava on December 14 launched the Yuva 3 Pro at Rs 8,999. The smartphone features an AG Glass back cover and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is offered in 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage configuration, and desert gold, forest viridian and meadow purple colours.

The Lava Yuva 3 Pro smartphone will be available across Lava’s retail network and Lava e-store starting December 14. Lava is offering free service at customer’s doorstep that can be availed within the phone’s warranty period.

Lava Yuva 3 Pro: Specifications

The Yuva 3 Pro smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display of up to 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by UNISOC T616 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage. It boots Android 13 operating system with a stock-like user interface. Lava said it would upgrade the smartphone to Android 14 and roll out security updates for it for two years.

Imaging is covered by a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a depth-sensing secondary camera sensor. On the front, the Yuva 3 Pro has an 8MP camera sensor in a display punch-hole design.

The smartphone’s camera interface has various camera preset available such as Beauty, Night, AI and Pro modes.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by an 18W fast wired charging through USB Type-C connector. It boasts a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack.