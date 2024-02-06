OnePlus 12r, Buds 3 go on open sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

The OnePlus 12r and the Buds 3 wireless earbuds are now available for purchase in India. The smartphone is an affordable model in the dual-flagship OnePlus 12 series. It is offered in up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage configuration at Rs 39,999 onwards. The smartphone boasts Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip, 5,500 mAh battery, and Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 interface. Below are the details:

OnePlus 12r: Variants and pricing

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999

16GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 45,999

OnePlus Buds 3: Pricing

Price: Rs 5,499

OnePlus 12r: Availability and offers

The OnePlus 12r smartphone and the Buds 3 will be available on OnePlus India website, OnePlus store mobile app and e-commerce platform Amazon. Offline, both devices will be available at OnePlus Experience stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, and select other retail stores.

As for the Introductory offers, the company is offering discounts of up to Rs 1,000 to ICICI Bank customers. Besides, there is no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme for up to 6 months. OnePlus is also offering Buds Z2 worth Rs 4,999 with the purchase of OnePlus 12r smartphone for no cost. On the OnePlus Buds 3, customers can get discounts up to Rs 1,000 on select bank cards.

OnePlus 12r: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED 120Hz ProXDR with LTPO 4, HDR10+

Cover Glass: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Operating System: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14

Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 8GB and 16GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: 128GB (UFS3.1) and 256GB (UFS 4)

Battery: 5,500mAh, 100W SUPERVOOC (wired)

Rear camera: 50MP main AF with OIS (Sony IMX89) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 2MP macro

Front: 16MP

Port: USB 2.0, Type-C

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Width: 75.3mm

Thickness: 8.8mm

Weight: 207g

OnePlus Buds 3: Details