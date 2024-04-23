OnePlus 12T likely to launch later this year: Expected specs and more

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus could bring back the T-series smartphone this year. According to a report by Android Central, OnePlus is planning on launching the OnePlus 12T smartphone later this year after skipping the 2023 model. The smartphone could be launched as the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro in the company’s home country and will be rebranded as the OnePlus 12T for other markets including India.

The company’s first Ace Pro smartphone was launched globally as the OnePlus 10T in 2022, but it decided not to launch the Ace 2 Pro in any other market.

Additionally, the report also reveals many key specification details about the upcoming smartphone. Here are the details:

OnePlus 12T (OnePlus Ace 3 Pro): Expected specifications

The upcoming OnePlus 12T will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 similar to the company’s this year’s flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone. Besides, the smartphone will be offered in up to 16GB RAM and with up to 1TB on-board storage options.

As for the smartphone’s design, the report stated that the OnePlus 12T will likely feature a metal frame, sandwiched between a curved display of 1.5K resolution and a glass body texture which will feature a new coating process.

The 50 MP primary camera on the OnePlus 12T will be carried on from the OnePlus 12 flagship smartphone. However, the telephoto lens will be limited to 2x zoom at optical quality compared to 3x zoom on the OnePlus 12.

In addition to this, the OnePlus 12T will likely get a significant bump in battery size over the previous generation OnePlus Ace 2 Pro which did not launch in India.

Here is a roundup of all the expected specifications: