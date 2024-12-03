OnePlus 13 set to launch in India in January in these colours and finishes

China’s smartphone maker OnePlus has scheduled the global launch of its latest flagship, the OnePlus 13, for January 2025. The smartphone will be available in three colour options: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn, with the Midnight Ocean variant featuring a micro-fibre vegan leather finish at the back, offering enhanced resistance to scratches and scuffs. The smartphone will boast IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus 13: Launch details

The OnePlus 13 was initially launched in China in October 2024 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It is expected to launch alongside the anticipated OnePlus 13r, which will debut in China as the OnePlus Ace 5.

OnePlus 13: What to expect

Display

The Chinese variant of the OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with quad curves glass protection. It offers a 3168x1440 resolution and supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The display provides a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, supports Dolby Vision HDR, and includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Camera

The OnePlus 13 is equipped with a triple 50MP rear camera system, developed in collaboration with Hasselblad, including:

50MP Sony LYT 808 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS)

50MP ultra-wide camera

50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS

The front camera is a 32MP sensor.

Battery and charging

The smartphone features a 6,000mAh battery, developed with the company’s Glacier battery technology, which uses a silicon-carbon structure for higher energy density. It supports:

100W wired fast charging

50W wireless charging with magnetic attachment

OnePlus 13: Expected specifications