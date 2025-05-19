Motorola likely to launch Moto G56 smartphone soon: Expected specs, more

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is expected to launch its Moto G56 smartphone soon. According to a report by GSMArena, images of the smartphone have surfaced online, revealing colour options and key specifications, including camera details.

The smartphone will debut as the successor to the G55 smartphone which was launched in August 2024.

Moto G56: What to expect

As per the report, the Moto G56 is expected to launch in four colour options including Pantone Black Oyster, Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Dill, and Pantone Grey Mist.

The smartphone is expected to feature a dual camera set-up with a 50 MP primary camera, using a Sony Lytia 600C sensor. There will likely be an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls and more.

The upcoming Moto G56 smartphone is expected to feature a 6.72-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The device will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 system-on-chip (SoC) paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will likely have a 5,200mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging.

The smartphone is expected to come with IP68 and IP69 certification for dust and water resistance, as well as MIL-STD-810H certification for ruggedness and durability.

On the software side, it will likely run on Android 15. The 4GB RAM variant of the Moto G56 will reportedly get one OS update and three years of security patches, while the 8GB variant will offer two OS upgrades and four years of security fixes.

Moto G56 : Expected specifications