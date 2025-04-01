Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo V50e launching soon with AI-powered imaging tools: What to expect

Vivo V50e launching soon with AI-powered imaging tools: What to expect

Vivo confirmed that the V50e smartphone will feature an "Ultra-Slim" quad curved display, and with gemstone-inspired colours like Sapphire Blue and Pearl White

Vivo V50e

Vivo V50e (Image: Vivo)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is set to expand its V50-series portfolio in India, with the launch of the new Vivo V50e smartphone soon. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key features and details of the phone. This includes details about the smartphone’s display, camera and more. The smartphone offers various artificial intelligence-driven features to elevate the user's imaging experience. Additionally, Vivo said that the upcoming smartphone will be offered in colourways, inspired by gemstones.
 

Vivo V50e: Details

 
The company has revealed that the V50e smartphone will feature an “Ultra-Slim” quad-curved AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone’s camera system will encompass a 50-megapixel front facing camera, and will offer 4K recording for both back and rear cameras. The smartphone will also get the India exclusive feature called “Wedding Portrait Studio,” which is already available on the company’s existing V-series smartphones.  ALSO READ | Pixel 9a set to go on sale in India from April 16, confirms Google: Details
 
 
The smartphone will offer AI-powered features such as:
  • AI Image Expander: For expanding images beyond their actual boundaries.
  • AI Note Assist: For summarising content, extract key to-dos, and translate text.
  • AI Transcript Assist: Converts audio files into text, offering summarisation and text-based search functions.
  • Circle to Search: Google’s gesture driven visual search feature.
According to a report by GSMArena, the smartphone will be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7300 (4nm), paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the software front, the Vivo V50e will boot Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 out-of-the-box.

Vivo V50e: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, Full HD, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM: up to 8GB 
  • Storage: up to 256GB 
  • Rear camera: 50MP Primary + 8MP Ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: wired charging
  • Protection: IP68/69
  • OS: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

