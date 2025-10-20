Samsung to showcase tri-fold Galaxy smartphone at APEC Summit: Report

Samsung will showcase its tri-fold smartphone at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in South Korea later this month, reported Bloomberg. Citing unnamed sources, the report stated that the smartphone will feature two hinges, allowing it to function as a traditional bar-shaped phone when folded and as a tablet when fully unfolded.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy “Worlds Wide Open” event is scheduled to take place on October 21, ahead of the APEC Summit. Though it is reportedly going to be the launch event for Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset, it is possible that the South Korean company might preview the tri-fold at this event, ahead of its expected showcase at the APEC Summit. According to a report by SamMobile, this tri-fold smartphone is likely to be called the Galaxy Z TriFold.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy XR debuts on October 21: Android XR, AI integration expected As per the report, Samsung’s maiden tri-fold may feature a 10-inch OLED main display that folds into three segments, along with a 6.5-inch cover screen for quick access. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and may house a triple-battery setup distributed across panels, supporting wireless and reverse wireless charging. On the imaging front, the Galaxy Z TriFold could include a triple rear camera system featuring a 200MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto lens offering up to 100x digital zoom, similar to the Galaxy S Ultra lineup.