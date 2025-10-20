Monday, October 20, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
AWS, Canva, Snapchat, Perplexity AI, others down for thousands of users

AWS, Canva, Snapchat, Perplexity AI, others down for thousands of users

Over 1,100 users reported issues with AWS in the past 24 hours, with most of the reports coming from the United States

Amazon web services, AWS, Amazon

Users took to X to express their frustration and curiosity. | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Multiple platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon Prime Video, Perplexity AI, and Snapchat, were down for thousands of users on Monday, according to Downdetector.
 
Over 1,100 users reported issues with AWS in the past 24 hours, with most of the reports coming from the United States.
 
Several other platforms, including Roblox, McDonald’s, Coinbase, Canva, and Goodreads, also experienced outages, prompting widespread discussion on X. 
 
Users took to X to express their frustration and curiosity. One posted a screenshot of multiple platforms that were down, captioning, “What is going on? Everything is down.” Another asked, “Current widespread outages across the globe, could a cyberattack be to blame?”
 

Snapchat users flock to X

Snapchat was down for thousands of users. At least 9,000 users reported that the app was not working, with 91 per cent facing login issues, 6 per cent encountering problems uploading content, and 3 per cent unable to access their feed.
 
Some users noted the humour in the situation. One joked, “Snapchat down, suddenly everyone’s mirror is the most terrifying app!” Another remarked, “Everyone is checking on X if Snapchat is down.”

Perplexity users face problems

Perplexity AI was also affected, with over 200 users reporting issues. Among them, 53 per cent could not access the website, while 36 per cent experienced problems with the app.
 
Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity, confirmed that the outage was due to an AWS issue. “Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it,” he wrote on X.

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

