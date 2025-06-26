Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus bolsters service network in India, expands pickup and drop service

OnePlus bolsters service network in India, expands pickup and drop service

OnePlus has expanded its doorstep pickup and drop service in India across 19,000 pin codes, primarily targeting tier 2 and tier 3 cities. It has also launched a nationwide service camp. Details below

OnePlus doorstep pickup and drop service
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced that it is expanding its customer services in India and will now offer free doorstep pickup and drop service across more than 19,000 pin codes. OnePlus launched this back in 2016, however, initially it was only targeted at select tier 1 cities. Now, it has expanded the reach further by connecting with tier 2, tier 3 cities, and beyond. According to OnePlus, this expanded service framework is a direct result of ongoing user feedback and community-driven improvements under Project Starlight, introduced in Q4 2024.

OnePlus doorstep pickup and drop facility: Explained

In simpler words, consumers who need to get their OnePlus devices repaired can do so without having to step out of their homes. Consumers can raise a request for repair by visiting the OnePlus Service page and then filling out a repair form. The company would then send someone to pickup the consumer’s device and ship it to a service centre where it would get repaired. After getting repaired successfully, the device will be shipped back to the consumer.
 
What OnePlus has essentially done here is remove the hassle for customer to visit the service centre and then sit there for hours while their device gets repaired.
Additionally, OnePlus has also strengthened its customer support ecosystem by backing it with a multi-channel service model, which gives users direct access to assistance through:
  • Dedicated call centres
  • Real-time live chat
  • Verified WhatsApp support
  • Email-based service channels

OnePlus doorstep service

In addition to the pickup and drop-off facility, OnePlus offers one more service in which consumers can get their damaged OnePlus devices repaired in front of them while sitting in their homes. 
 
In the OnePlus doorstep service, a technician would visit your desired location upon raising a request and will repair your device on-site. The service would be done in front of you and you will be able to carry on with your day without the hassle of worrying about having the device shipped or visiting any service centre.

OnePlus nationwide service camp: Details

OnePlus has also launched a nationwide service camp at its service centres, running from June 20 to June 30, 2025. As part of this initiative, users can get a free device health check-up and software update for any OnePlus smartphone. Additionally, select out-of-warranty repairs will be exempt from service charges.
 
According to OnePlus, looking ahead, the company plans to grow its service network across 28 states and more than 400 cities within the next three to five years.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

