Tech wrap June 25: ASUS gaming laptops, Perplexity AI, Windows 10 support

ASUS has launched new additions to its TUF and ROG Strix laptop lines in India, including the TUF Gaming F16 and the updated ROG Strix G16, now equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 GPUs. Furthermore, ASUS has refreshed the existing ROG Strix G16 (G614) variant by integrating the new RTX 5050 graphics. These high-performance gaming laptops are currently available for Indian consumers.

Perplexity has rolled out a new update to its AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot, enabling task scheduling and time-based notifications. This feature allows the AI assistant to offer a more proactive experience on the messaging app. In a LinkedIn post, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas revealed that the bot can now issue custom reminders and periodic news updates based on natural language prompts.

Windows 10 support ends in 2025, security updates will roll out till 2028 Microsoft has announced that support for Windows 10 will officially end on October 14, 2025, affecting millions of users globally. Despite the support cutoff, the company has assured users of continued delivery of vital security updates until 2028. As outlined in a blog post, Microsoft 365 apps, Defender Antivirus, and extended security updates will remain accessible post the end of standard support. Google Chrome: How to move address bar to bottom side on Android and iOS Google has introduced a feature in Chrome for Android that lets users reposition the address bar to the bottom of the screen—a customization option that was first made available on iOS in 2023. This update is aimed at enhancing usability for one-handed operation, particularly on phones with larger displays.

Samsung unveils Smart Monitor M9 with QD-OLED, adds AI perks to M8 and M7 Samsung has announced its 2025 Smart Monitor range, headlined by the new Smart Monitor M9, which features QD-OLED technology for the first time in the series. The lineup also includes refreshed versions of the M8 and M7 monitors. All models come with 32-inch displays and are set to be released in select regions starting this month. Death Stranding 2 storyline reportedly leaked ahead of June 26 launch Just days before its official release, footage from the first hour of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach appears to have been leaked. EuroGamer reports that a YouTube creator uploaded the content on June 22, noting: "First part of Death Stranding [2] before everyone else." The video was subsequently removed following a copyright infringement claim filed by MarkScan Enforcement, a firm specializing in IP rights protection.

POCO F7 debuts with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 7,550mAh battery, from Rs 31,999 POCO has introduced the F7 smartphone in the Indian market, with a starting price of Rs 31,999. Notably, it is among the first devices in India to feature a massive 7,550mAh battery. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, the phone boasts a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen. The company touts its ultra-slim bezels, claiming it delivers the largest and most immersive viewing experience in its category for gaming, streaming, and content creation. Apple iCloud back online after hours long outage hits Mail, Photos and more

Apple services, including iCloud Mail, Photos, Find My, and Web Apps, experienced a widespread disruption during the early hours of June 25. According to Apple’s system status tracker, the outage began at around 12 am IST and was resolved by 4:30 am. The company has since confirmed that all affected services have been fully restored across the globe. Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Design to camera upgrades and more Anticipated to launch later this year, the iPhone 17 Pro has surfaced in alleged leaks, showcasing potential changes in design. According to a report by 9To5Mac, a dummy model of the phone indicates a transition to a full-width camera bar on the rear—departing from Apple’s longstanding corner-mounted camera design.