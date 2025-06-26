WhatsApp rolls out AI-generated message summaries: What is it, how it works

Meta has introduced a new AI-powered feature in WhatsApp that provides message summaries for unread chats. According to a blog post by WhatsApp, the optional feature aims to help users quickly catch up on missed messages by offering a brief overview, privately and securely, before reading the full details.

WhatsApp AI message summary: What is it

The message summaries feature is powered by Meta AI and uses a private computing framework called “Private Processing”. Meta said neither it nor WhatsApp can access the messages or the summaries generated through this feature. Importantly, no one in the chat will be notified if a user opts to use the summary tool.

"This privacy-first approach ensures encryption and user control remain intact," the company said in the blog. "Message Summaries uses Private Processing technology, which allows Meta AI to generate a response without Meta or WhatsApp ever seeing your messages or the private summaries." The feature is designed to be especially useful in busy group chats, enabling users to catch up quickly on long threads without scrolling through every message, while maintaining end-to-end privacy. WhatsApp AI message summary: How it works Once rolled out, eligible chats will display a small icon indicating the availability of a message summary. Summaries are generated locally on the device using Private Processing, meaning messages never leave the device.

Users can control which chats are allowed to use AI features by adjusting their settings in Advanced Chat Privacy. The feature is turned off by default and requires manual activation by the user. WhatsApp AI message summary: Rollout status The message summaries feature is currently being launched in the US with English language support. Meta plans to expand availability to more regions and languages in the coming months. This update follows Meta's broader integration of AI tools across its platforms, a rollout that began in April.