Zuckerberg offers $100 mn to lure top AI talent for Meta's new dream lab

Mark Zuckerberg is personally courting AI leaders with record pay packages and unlimited resources to build Meta's 'Superintelligence' lab and regain lost ground in generative AI

The figurehead of the movement is Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire CEO of Meta, who has charted his impressive physical transformation from skinny computer nerd to martial arts fighter on Instagram
Mark Zuckerberg is said to have spent over $14 billion in an attempt.
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 6:11 PM IST
Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is leaving no stone unturned in his mission to build a world-class artificial intelligence (AI) dream team, according to The Wall Street Journal.
 
The tech billionaire is personally reaching out to top AI researchers, developers, and entrepreneurs across the globe—offering compensation packages of up to $100 million (around ₹860 crore).
 
Zuckerberg isn’t relying on recruiters or headhunting firms. He has taken charge himself, sending direct emails and even WhatsApp messages to potential hires. The approach has caught many off guard—some initially ignored the messages, assuming they were fake, only to later discover that Meta’s CEO was on the other end.
 

The ‘Superintelligence’ lab push after AI setbacks

 
This aggressive recruitment drive is part of Zuckerberg’s ambitious push to build a powerful new AI division, dubbed the “Superintelligence” lab. The urgency stems from Meta’s recent stumbles in the AI race. Earlier this year, the company delayed a key model rollout and faced criticism for overstating its performance, prompting concerns about falling behind rivals like OpenAI and Google.
 
Now, Zuckerberg has stepped into the role of chief recruiter. Sources say he has directly approached high-profile names in the AI world, including OpenAI co-founders John Schulman and Bill Peebles. While they have not resigned or accepted offers, conversations are reportedly ongoing. In some cases, Meta has even explored acquiring startups solely to absorb their teams. Notably, Zuckerberg is said to have spent over $14 billion in an attempt to bring Scale AI’s CEO on board.
 

Record-breaking offers, but internal friction remains

 
These are not ordinary job offers. Some of the $100 million packages would rank among the highest ever in tech hiring.
 
Despite the allure of massive compensation, not all top candidates are convinced. Concerns persist over Meta’s evolving internal structure and unclear AI leadership. Frequent reorganisations have created ambiguity over who is steering the AI roadmap—becoming a sticking point for potential recruits.
 
Further complicating matters is Meta’s Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun. A key figure in the AI field, LeCun is known for his vocal skepticism of large language models (LLMs)—the very approach many believe is vital to achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI). His stance has reportedly raised doubts among candidates aligned with LLM-centric development.
 

Unlimited resources and private outreach

 
Zuckerberg is reportedly undeterred. He is part of a WhatsApp group called “Recruiting Party” alongside Meta’s top HR executives, where hiring strategies are crafted in real time. Once a target is identified, Zuckerberg often sends the first message personally. If there’s interest, he follows up with private meetings—sometimes inviting candidates to his homes in Palo Alto or Lake Tahoe.
 
He is also promising what few companies can match: unlimited resources. With billions in ad revenue and access to the latest AI chips, Meta is pitching itself as the ultimate sandbox for AI pioneers—free from budget constraints.
 

A fierce talent war with rival AI labs

 
The recruitment effort has triggered a fierce talent war. OpenAI, among others, has been fighting back. The company has reportedly made substantial counteroffers to retain top employees. CEO Sam Altman told The Wall Street Journal that none of OpenAI’s key team members have left for Meta so far.
   

Topics :Mark Zuckerbergartifical intelligenceOpenAIBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

