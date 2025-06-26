Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 26 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 26 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for June 26. Here is a step-by-step guide to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Jun 26 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has shared redeem codes for June 26, offering players the opportunity to claim free in-game items. These may include exclusive outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and time-limited power boosts.
 
As these codes are only valid for a short period and have a limited number of redemptions, players are advised to use them promptly.
 
Below is a rundown of active codes along with simple steps to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by WristMart, active redeem codes for June 26 are:
  • FFM5-2H8Q-NAE6
  • T6JU-8C1R-FB90
  • N8WI-LKJ5-MQDA
  • PLMJ-Z1XE-QWAS
  • 0OIK-7YTG-BNVC
  • E45R-TGBN-MKJH
  • ZXC1-VBNM-PLKH
  • VCS9-8QWR-TYUI
  • GHJK-7YUI-REWD
  • BNMK-LP0O-IUYT
  • FBNJ-7YHG-REWA
  • ASZX-PLMN-KIUY
  • TGBV-CDE3-WASX
  • LKJH-GFDS-MNVC
  • IUYT-RFDE-SWQZ
  • QWER-TYUI-PLMN
  • MNBV-CXZL-KJHG
  • ZXCV-ASDF-GHJK
  • RTYU-HGFD-WSAZ
  • YUIO-PMNB-VCXZ
  • HJGF-DERT-WQAZ
  • KLOP-MNBG-HYTR
  • XCVB-NMAS-QWER

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, rewards are directly delivered to the player's in-game mailbox. In-game currency like gold or diamonds is credited instantly.
 
Players can unlock a range of items using these codes, such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual enhancements.
 
Each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and remains active for only 12 hours, making early redemption essential.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

