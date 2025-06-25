Perplexity AI adds 'schedule task' option on WhatsApp chatbot: How it works

Perplexity has introduced a new feature to its AI chatbot on WhatsApp, enabling users to schedule tasks and receive updates at set times. With this new feature, the US-based artificial intelligence company brings an agentic experience to the messaging platform. Aravind Srinivas, CEO and co-founder of Perplexity, announced the update in a LinkedIn post, stating that the bot can now send periodic news alerts and custom reminders using natural language instructions.

“This is the first time you get to feel a basic assistant on WhatsApp that sends periodic news alerts, custom reminders at a frequency you set—all in simple natural language,” Srinivas wrote.

Perplexity bot on WhatsApp: How the new feature works In a shared example, Srinivas asked the bot: “What’s the latest news between Israel and Iran?” The bot responded with a summary of recent reports. He then followed up with: “Can you send me an update on this every morning?” The bot confirmed the task by replying: “I’ve scheduled the following tasks for you: Send daily updates about the latest news between Israel and Iran every morning PDT.” The bot also added that users can tap below or ask again at any time to modify or cancel a scheduled task.

The new functionality is designed to help users with recurring reminders such as taking medicine, drinking water multiple times a day, or receiving regular news updates. Importantly, this functionality is integrated directly within WhatsApp. ALSO READ: Redmi Pad 2 review: A budget tablet that excels at multimedia and doodling How to use scheduled actions on Perplexity AI’s WhatsApp bot Add the contact: Save +1 (833) 436-3285 to your phone contacts.

Open WhatsApp: Refresh your contacts and locate Perplexity AI.

Start chatting: Begin a conversation—no additional app is required.

Set a task: Use natural prompts like “Remind me to drink water at 5pm every day” or “Send me daily news on climate change.” Recently, Perplexity rolled out a new feature for its chatbot on X (formerly Twitter), allowing users to generate AI-powered short videos with audio. By tagging @AskPerplexity and including a prompt in a post, users receive an eight-second video response featuring background music, visuals, and spoken narration.