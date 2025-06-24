Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / VSCO to launch new iPhone camera app 'Capture' with film-style presets

VSCO to launch new iPhone camera app 'Capture' with film-style presets

Capture will let users apply film-like presets before shooting, offering manual controls and a streamlined photography experience without post-processing

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Visual Supply Co. (VSCO) is launching a new iPhone camera app called Capture, designed as a third-party alternative to Apple’s native camera. According to a report by 9To5Mac, Capture focuses on enhancing the photography experience by allowing users to apply film-style presets before taking a shot—eliminating the need for post-processing.
 
The launch comes shortly after Adobe debuted its own camera app, Project Indigo, which brings computational photography and manual controls to iPhones, along with Lightroom integration for editing. 

VSCO Capture app: Details

Citing Bloomberg’s Chris Welch, the report notes that Capture aims to shift focus from editing to the moment of image capture. Unlike VSCO’s primary app, which centres on editing photos after they’re taken, Capture allows users to select their desired film-like aesthetic beforehand.
 
 
At launch, the app will offer 50 of VSCO’s most popular presets for instant use. Users can toggle between automatic and manual modes, with options to adjust shutter speed, exposure compensation, and visual effects like bloom and halation.

“Photographers increasingly are moving away from using overly complicated editing software and are using apps that make it easier to get that right moment with a desired aesthetic right at the point of capture,” said VSCO CEO Eric Wittman in an interview with Welch.
 
Capture will be free to use with a VSCO account. While it will not include AI-powered tools at launch, such features may appear later in VSCO’s flagship app.
 
The Capture app will start rolling out in select markets including Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand by the end of this week. A wider global rollout is planned for later this summer.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

