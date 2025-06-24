Lenovo launches Chromebook Plus 14 with more AI, Dolby Atmos: Check specs

Lenovo in collaboration with Dolby Laboratories and Google has launched Chromebook Plus 14. It is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra processor and is the first Chromebook to feature Dolby Atmos surround sound and comes with an OLED display. Lenovo claims the new Chromebook Plus 14 is equipped with a wide range of AI capabilities, designed to boost productivity, simplify tasks, and enhance on-screen interactions.

Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14: Details

The Chromebook Plus 14 is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra processor, which includes what Google claims is the most powerful arm chip ever integrated into a Chromebook. The device offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also offers up to 17 hours of battery life with a 60Wh battery that supports 65W charging. It features a 5MP webcam with physical shutter for privacy.

Lenovo Chromebook 14 sports a 14-inch OLED panel and comes with Dolby Atmos surround sound support. For connectivity, it offers WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support. The Chromebook also features a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 also introduces exclusive software features powered by on-device machine learning: Smart Grouping: Smart Grouping is a tool that uses AI to automatically organise your open tabs and documents into logical groups based on your tasks. AI image editing in the Gallery app: AI Image Editing in the Gallery app brings creative control. You can remove backgrounds from photos with a single click or instantly turn any image into a custom sticker, without needing third-party software. Custom wallpapers: Lenovo has also partnered with NASA to design exclusive Jupiter-themed wallpapers. The company said that it showcases the planet's auroras as they appear at different times—day, night, sunset, and sunrise.