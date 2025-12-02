Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 AI glasses now available in India: Check price, features

Meta has brought its second-gen Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses to India with better battery life, upgraded 3K video capture and new India-focused AI features, similar to the Oakley Meta HSTN models

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses are now available in India with improved battery life, 3K video capture and new India-focused Meta AI features (Source: Meta)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Meta has announced that its Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses are now available in India. First unveiled globally in September alongside the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, the second-generation model offers upgraded video recording, longer battery life and more design options compared to the first-generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses.
 
Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses are now also available in India, with Meta positioning them as a rugged, sport-friendly alternative designed for athletes and users who prefer more durable eyewear. 

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 39,900 onwards
Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses are now available on the Ray-Ban India website and at select retailers and online platforms.
 
 
The lineup continues with familiar styles such as Wayfarer, Skyler and Headliner, while adding new seasonal colours including Shiny Cosmic Blue, Shiny Mystic Violet and Shiny Asteroid Grey.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses: Details

Here are the key features of the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses:
  • Improved battery life: Meta says the Gen 2 glasses can deliver up to eight hours of typical use on a full charge — nearly double the battery life of the first-generation model.
  • Charging: A quick 20-minute top-up brings the glasses to around 50 percent charge. Meta also notes that the updated charging case can provide up to 48 additional hours of power.
  • Enhanced video capture: The second-generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses now support 3K Ultra HD video recording with ultrawide HDR, at up to 60fps. Meta is also introducing new capture modes such as hyperlapse and slow motion.
Similar to the Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses, the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) also receives India-specific features, including:
  • Hindi language support for Meta AI via the Meta View app’s Device Settings.
  • Celebrity AI Voice featuring Deepika Padukone’s voice in English.
  • UPI QR-code payment under testing, will allow users to glance at a QR code and say “Hey Meta, scan and pay” to complete a UPI Lite transaction through WhatsApp-linked bank accounts.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

