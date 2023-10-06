OnePlus Pad Go tablet launched, pre-order starts from October 12: Details

Chinese electronics maker OnePlus on October 6 launched in India the Pad Go, an affordable tablet designed for entertainment. The OnePlus Pad Go is offered in 128GB and 256GB storage models, both with 8GB RAM. The 128GB storage is offered in both Wi-Fi and LTE + Wi-Fi connectivity, whereas the 256GB storage model is offered only in the LTE + Wi-Fi connectivity. The OnePlus Pad Go will be available for pre-order from October 12 with availability starting from October 20. It will be available online on Amazon, Flipkart, OnePLus online store, and OnePlus Store App, and offline at the OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance, Croma, and select other outlets. Below are the details:

OnePlus Pad Go: Prices

128GB Wi-Fi: Rs 19,999

128GB LTE + Wi-Fi: Rs 21,999

256GB LTE + Wi-Fi: Rs 23,999

OnePlus Pad Go: Introductory offers

On pre-orders, OnePlus is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards and bundling the OnePlus Pad Go Folio Cover, worth Rs 1,399, at no extra cost. ICICI Bank and OneCard customers can avail the bank offers on OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus online store, and at select offline stores. SBI customers can avail the bank offers on Amazon. ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Axis Bank customers can avail the bank offers on Flipkart.

OnePlus Pad Go: Specifications

The OnePlus Pad Go sports a 11.35-inch 2.4K resolution display of 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus said the display is certified for low blue light for eye comfort while maintaining colour tones. The tablet also features a Bedtime Mode that reduces screen flickers. It gets a single camera setup with a centred camera design on the back panel.

The OnePlus Pad Go sports a quad-speaker setup with the company's Omni-bearing Sound Field technology, which enables multi-directional sound based on device orientation. The audio is powered by Dolby Atmos.

The tablet is powered by a 8,000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging. The tablet has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB).