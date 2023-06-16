

To cover the distance, OnePlus said it has transformed two large 32 feet trucks into mobile experience outlets. Called the pop-up experience outlets, these trucks will embark on a journey towards northern and southern routes covering over 25 cities, including Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow and more in the northern side and Coimbatore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Ahmedabad and more in the southern side. Chinese electronics maker OnePlus has kicked off Futurebound Road Trip to reach out to consumers in over 25 cities in India. The second edition of the OnePlus Road Trip commenced from Delhi on June 15, and will span across the northern and southern regions of India.



In the trucks, OnePlus will showcase the OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone that was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2023 held in Barcelona earlier this year. The OnePlus 11 Concept features Active CryoFlux, a liquid cooling system to boost performance and gaming experience. In addition to the OnePlus 11 Concept, the pop-up experience outlets will feature the recently launched flagship OnePlus 11 series, the all-new OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord Buds 2, OnePlus Keyboard 81Pro and the OnePlus Monitor X 27. "We are thrilled to announce the launch of the OnePlus Road Trip - Futurebound, the second edition of our successful product experience campaign in 2023. OnePlus Road Trip – Futurebound, comes back this year with a bigger, better experience, embarking on a much more expansive journey across India, to bring the OnePlus experience closer to the doorsteps of our community in over 25 cities, including tier-2 cities and beyond,” said Ishita Grover, Director - Marketing Communications, OnePlus India.

Besides, the trucks will be equipped with the “OnePlus 5G Sketchbot”, which is an AI robotic arm powered by 5G technology. OnePlus said the robotic arm will remotely recreate art made on smartphones by the community.

