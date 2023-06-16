Intel rebrands its processor chips for the first time in 15 years



The news, reported by Mint, stated that the new branding will be introduced with Intel's upcoming generation of processors, code-named ‘Meteor Lake.’ Intel, on Thursday, June 15 announced a major rebranding effort for its consumer processors after almost 15 years. Instead of the familiar 'Core i' branding, Intel will adopt a new numbered naming system. Additionally, the company will introduce a new range of high-end PC chips called 'Core Ultra.' This move is seen as Intel's attempt to refresh its image and compete with chipmakers like advanced micro devices (AMD) and Nvidia, who are capitalising on the growing demand for AI-driven applications.



During the show, the processors, reportedly, demonstrated a co-processing unit called the 'Versatile Processing Unit' (VPU), which will enable local processing of AI and machine learning workloads. Furthermore, this will be the 14th generation of Intel processors and was recently showcased at the Computex 2023 PC show in Taiwan.



This rebranding comes after Apple's release of its latest PC processor, the M2 Ultra. Intel's departure from the 'Core i' branding comes after almost 15 years, since when it launched the Core i7-920 desktop processor in 2008.