From AirPods to AirTag: Apple's 2025 launch lineup includes over 20 devices

Apple has already introduced several new products in 2025, including the iPhone 16e, MacBook Air with M4, a new Mac Studio model, and updated iPads. However, the company is expected to unveil more devices later this year. Besides the next-generation iPhone series, Apple is expected to launch next-generation Apple Silicon-powered Macs and iPads. New high-end Apple Watch and AirPods models are also expected this year.

Devices Apple has launched in 2025:

iPhone 16e

MacBook Air with M4

Mac Studio with M3 Ultra/M4 Max

iPad Air with M3

iPad with A16

Expected Apple launches in 2025:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

MacBook Pro with M5

New Mac Pro

iPad Pro with M5

AirPods Pro 3

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch SE 3

HomePad

New Apple TV 4K

HomePod Mini 2

AirTag 2

Studio Display 2

Upcoming Apple products: What to expect

iPhone 17 Series

Also Read

Apple's 2025 iPhone line-up could see major changes. While the series is expected to include four models, the iPhone 17 Plus may be replaced by a new "iPhone Air." The Pro models are also anticipated to feature a fresh design.

Expected line-up:

iPhone 17: Base iPhone model could get support for ProMotion technology, enabling 120Hz refresh rate mode. It could also get an improved front-facing camera.

iPhone 17 Air: Replacing the Plus model, the anticipated iPhone 17 Air is expected to bring a futuristic look with an ultra-thin design. However, it could come with trade-offs in camera and battery performance.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: The Pro models may feature a new hybrid aluminium-glass design with a redesigned camera module spanning the top of the device. Improvements in telephoto and front-facing cameras are also anticipated.

New Macs

Apple will likely start updating its Mac line-up with next-generation Apple Silicon, likely the M5 series chips. This could include:

MacBook Pro: Expected to be one of the first devices to feature the M5 chip, available in standard M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max configurations.

Mac Pro: Apple could refresh the Mac Pro with the M3 Ultra chip, introduced in the latest Mac Studio. However, an M4 Ultra-powered variant is also possible.

iPad Pro

The 2025 iPad Pro is expected to receive the M5 chip and Apple's new C1 modem for improved connectivity. However, no major design changes are anticipated.

AirPods Pro 3

Apple is anticipated to launch the third-generation AirPods Pro this year. Expected to be powered by a new H3 chip, the AirPods Pro 3 could get advanced features such as heart-rate monitoring capability. Apple could also equip the new AirPods Pro with infrared (IR) sensors to improve spatial audio experiences and enable hands-free gesture controls.

Apple Watches

Apple is expected to launch three new Apple Watch models this year:

Apple Watch Series 11: The 2025 Apple Watch model could get a high blood pressure detection feature.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: The updated Apple Watch Ultra model could get satellite connectivity and additional health sensors for hypertension monitoring.

Apple Watch SE: The 2025 Apple Watch SE model could get a chip upgrade, with the possibility of an all-plastic enclosure.

Apple Home products

Apple is expanding its smart home line-up with AI-powered products:

HomePad: A new home hub device that could be wall-mountable, featuring an iPad-like display and built-in cameras.

Apple TV 4K: A refreshed model powered by an A-series chip, with Apple Intelligence integration.

HomePod Mini 2: Expected to feature an upgraded Wi-Fi modem for better connectivity.

Others

Other notable products that Apple could launch this year include: