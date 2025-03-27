Jio Games Store offers discounts on Indiana Jones, Skyrim and more PC games

Jio Games Store is offering discounts on some of the well known PC games as part of its promotional offer. PC games such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Doom Eternal, Starfield, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Fallout series, and more are available at discounts.

Players will be able to access the discounted prices through the JioGames app, which is available on Android and iOS. Once purchased, consumers will be required to activate their purchases on PC following steps available towards the end of this article.

Games offered and discounts

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is now available at a 20 per cent discount, bringing its price down from Rs 4,999 to Rs 3,999. For those looking for additional content, the Premium Edition sees a 25 per cent price cut, reducing its cost from Rs 7,152 to Rs 5,350.

Starfield, Bethesda's space RPG (Role-playing game), is now 40 per cent off, slashing its price from Rs 4,999 to Rs 2,999.

Fallout 76 gets a massive 74 per cent discount, dropping its price from Rs 2,499 to Rs 625, making it a budget-friendly option for those wanting to experience the online post-apocalyptic world.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is now available at a 67 per cent discount, reducing its price from Rs 2,199 to Rs 725. Meanwhile, the Special Edition of Skyrim sees an even steeper 74 per cent discount, bringing it down from Rs 1,799 to Rs 450.

Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition, known for its intense action and fast-paced gameplay, is now 74 per cent off, cutting its price from Rs 3,199 to Rs 800.

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition is discounted by 59 per cent, lowering its price from Rs 1,799 to Rs 720. Similarly, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition is available at a 67 per cent discount, reducing it from Rs 899 to Rs 295.

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition rounds out the deals with a 59 per cent discount, dropping from Rs 899 to Rs 360.

How to activate games on Steam