WhatsApp could soon let parents manage kids' secondary accounts: Details

WhatsApp is reportedly working on new parental control features that could give parents more visibility and control over how younger users use the app. According to a report by WABetaInfo, these changes include setting up a secondary WhatsApp account linked to an existing account. The report stated that the new feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.1.30, which is still under development.

WhatsApp’s parental control for secondary accounts: Details

According to the report, WhatsApp is developing a system that allows parents to manage a “secondary account” linked to their own primary account. These secondary accounts are expected to come with limited features and are designed for younger users. The parent and child accounts would be connected through a dedicated linking process, creating a clear relationship between the two profiles while keeping messages and calls private.

One of the main ideas behind secondary accounts is to offer built-in restrictions by default. For example, messaging and calling may be limited to saved contacts only. This would help reduce unwanted or unknown interactions. At present, WhatsApp does not offer a clear option to restrict messages and calls to contacts only. ALSO READ: CES 2026: Razer unveils AI-powered headphones with vision, audio awareness ALSO READ: CES 2026: Lenovo unveils gaming laptops, handheld console, and AI concepts In addition, WhatsApp is also planning to share limited account and activity updates from the secondary account with the parent’s primary account. While details are still unclear, these updates are not expected to include message content. The report added that end-to-end encryption will remain in place, and chats and calls will stay private. The shared information is expected to focus on general account activity or changes to key settings.