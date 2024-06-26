OpenAI releases ChatGPT app for macOS-based PCs, powered by Apple silicon

OpenAI has released the ChatGPT desktop app for macOS-based PCs, powered by Apple silicon, with deeper integration into the system. OpenAI in a post on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed the availability and said that Mac users can now get faster access to ChatGPT to hold a conversation about “email, screenshots, and anything on your screen with the Option + Space shortcut”. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Microsoft backed artificial intelligence startup announced a dedicated app for ChatGPT on Macs last month at the event where it revealed its GPT-4o model. Utilising the new model, the AI chatbot on the app gets reasoning capability across audio, visual and text.

ChatGPT app for desktop: Eligible PCs

OpenAI said that the ChatGPT desktop app is available for Mac devices powered by Apple silicon (M1 chip or newer). The company also stated that the app will be coming to the Windows platform later this year.

ChatGPT app for desktop: Details

Dedicated ChatGPT app for macOS offers deeper integration into the device, especially utilising the keyboard shortcut (Option+Space) that opens up a conversation with the artificial intelligence powered chatbot. Additionally, using this shortcut that opens up a ChatGPT conversation in a pop-up like window, users can take screenshots directly and ask questions based on it. Other notable features on the desktop app include dragging an image directly into a conversation to ask queries about the image.

The ChatGPT desktop app also allows uploading multiple files at once for analysing, summarising and generating content based on the data. The ChatGPT app for Macs gets voice support as well for holding virtual-assistant-like conversations or prompting the chatbot through voice input.