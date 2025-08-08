Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series gets support for Google Gemini AI: Report

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series gets support for Google Gemini AI: Report

Google's Gemini AI assistant is starting to roll out to Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 series, but it currently requires a phone running One UI 8 (Android 16)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:48 PM IST
Samsung has reportedly begun enabling Google’s Gemini assistant on the Galaxy Buds 3 lineup, allowing users to summon Gemini directly from their earbuds. However, the feature only becomes visible when the Buds are connected to a phone running One UI 8, which is based on Android 16.
 
According to a report by 9To5Google, some early users have spotted a new “Set up Google digital assistant” option under the Voice controls section in the Galaxy Wearable app — but only when paired with a compatible phone.
 
That compatibility is the key hurdle. If your phone has not received Android 16, you will not see the Gemini option yet. One UI 8 is currently installed out of the box on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE, and is in beta for the Galaxy S25 series.
 
Samsung is set to expand One UI 8 beta to older smartphones next week for the S24 series, Z Fold6, and Z Flip6, and then to the S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and certain A-series phones in September. This means Gemini support for Galaxy Buds 3 could soon reach a wider range of users as the software rollout broadens.

Gemini rollout for Buds 3 series is limited?

The 9To5Google report stated that the rollout is inconsistent. Some users with compatible phones can reportedly see the Gemini toggle right away, while others do not — and there are indications Gemini will not run locally on the earbuds themselves (the heavy lifting happens on the connected phone). That means experience and availability can vary by device and region.
 
For context, Gemini first became a headline feature on Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2, and Google has signalled plans to extend Gemini support to third-party earbuds — Sony and Samsung were named among partners expected to gain access.

How to get Gemini on Galaxy Buds 3?

If you own Galaxy Buds 3 (or Buds 3 Pro) and want hands-free Gemini, check your phone’s One UI version and update the Galaxy Wearable app. If your device is already on One UI 8 (new foldables or S25 beta users), look under Voice controls for the Google assistant setup option; otherwise, you’ll need to wait for Samsung’s wider One UI 8 rollout.
 
9To5Google has advised consumers to expect the experience to vary while Samsung and Google work through the phased launch.

Topics :SamsungEarbudsGemini AI

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

