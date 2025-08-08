Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple MacBook Pro 2026 may get OLED display, iPhone-like Dynamic Island

Apple MacBook Pro 2026 may get OLED display, iPhone-like Dynamic Island

Apple's 2026 MacBook Pro may debut with an OLED display, a Dynamic Island-style cutout, and a slimmer chassis as part of a major redesign

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 family of chips
Apple MacBook Pro with M4 family of chips
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple’s 2026 MacBook Pro model, expected to feature an OLED display, might also adopt an iPhone-style Dynamic Island. According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple is considering a pill-shaped display cutout for the MacBook Pro in 2026 to house the camera and sensors — similar to the design introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro.
 
This shift away from the current notch design would likely mirror the path Apple followed on the iPhone, first bringing Dynamic Island to the Pro models before expanding it to the non-Pro lineup. The same approach is expected for Macs: Dynamic Island-style cutout would debut first on the MacBook Pro, and eventually reach the MacBook Air, once OLED panels are introduced there as well.
 
Samsung Display is reportedly supplying the OLED panels for the MacBook Pro, which is anticipated to launch in late 2026. 

MacBook Pro and other Apple devices with OLED displays: What to expect

Previous reports have suggested that the 2026 MacBook Pro will feature a hybrid OLED display similar to the 2024 iPad Pro. The M4 iPad Pro, launched last year, uses a Tandem OLED setup — two OLED layers stacked together — which enables higher brightness than conventional OLEDs.
Along with the new display, the MacBook Pro is also expected to receive a major design overhaul, with Apple likely introducing a slimmer chassis.
 
Apple is also planning to expand OLED displays to other devices. The iPad Mini is expected to adopt OLED in 2026, followed by the iPad Air in 2027, and the MacBook Air in 2028.

MacBook Pro 2025: What to expect

While OLED displays are slated for 2026, the 2025 MacBook Pro is expected to debut Apple’s next-generation M5 chips, including M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max variants. These chips will reportedly be based on TSMC’s N3P process — its third-generation 3nm node — but are expected to offer only modest performance gains.
 
The 2025 MacBook Pro may also include support for Wi-Fi 7, bringing it in line with the anticipated iPhone 16 series.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series gets support for Google Gemini AI: Report

Samsung offers cashback, no-cost EMI on Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE: Details

Microsoft offers free access to OpenAI's GPT-5 with Copilot platforms

Meta's research prototypes highlight mixed reality headset future: Details

Made by Google on August 20: What to expect from Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Watch 4

Topics :Apple Apple MacBook ProApple India

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story