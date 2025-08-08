Apple’s 2026 MacBook Pro model, expected to feature an OLED display, might also adopt an iPhone-style Dynamic Island. According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple is considering a pill-shaped display cutout for the MacBook Pro in 2026 to house the camera and sensors — similar to the design introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro.

This shift away from the current notch design would likely mirror the path Apple followed on the iPhone, first bringing Dynamic Island to the Pro models before expanding it to the non-Pro lineup. The same approach is expected for Macs: Dynamic Island-style cutout would debut first on the MacBook Pro, and eventually reach the MacBook Air, once OLED panels are introduced there as well.

ALSO READ: Apple reportedly planning low-cost MacBook with iPhone chip: What to expect Samsung Display is reportedly supplying the OLED panels for the MacBook Pro, which is anticipated to launch in late 2026. MacBook Pro and other Apple devices with OLED displays: What to expect Previous reports have suggested that the 2026 MacBook Pro will feature a hybrid OLED display similar to the 2024 iPad Pro. The M4 iPad Pro, launched last year, uses a Tandem OLED setup — two OLED layers stacked together — which enables higher brightness than conventional OLEDs. ALSO READ: Apple is testing AI chatbot in Support app for select iPhone users: Report

Along with the new display, the MacBook Pro is also expected to receive a major design overhaul, with Apple likely introducing a slimmer chassis. Apple is also planning to expand OLED displays to other devices. The iPad Mini is expected to adopt OLED in 2026, followed by the iPad Air in 2027, and the MacBook Air in 2028. MacBook Pro 2025: What to expect While OLED displays are slated for 2026, the 2025 MacBook Pro is expected to debut Apple’s next-generation M5 chips, including M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max variants. These chips will reportedly be based on TSMC’s N3P process — its third-generation 3nm node — but are expected to offer only modest performance gains.