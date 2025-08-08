Samsung offers cashback, no-cost EMI on Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE: Details

Samsung has announced limited-period offers on the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE flip-style foldable smartphones in India. As part of the promotion, buyers can avail bank cashback of up to Rs 12,000 on select cards or get an Upgrade Bonus of the same value on device trade-in. Samsung is also offering no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to 24 months on both flip phones.

These offers are now live on Samsung’s official website for all variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE smartphones.