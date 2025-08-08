Samsung offers cashback, no-cost EMI on Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE: Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE: Offers
Galaxy Z Flip 7:
- Launch price: Rs 1,09,999 onwards
- Offers: up to Rs 12,000 bank cashback / up to Rs 12,000 bonus on trade-in
- Net effective price: Rs 97,999
- No-interest EMI: up to 24 months
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE:
- Launch price: Rs 89,999 onwards
- Offers: up to Rs 10,000 bank cashback / up to Rs 10,000 bonus on trade-in
- Net effective price: Rs 79,999
- No-interest EMI: up to 24 months
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Price and variants
- 12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,09,999
- 12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,21,999
- Colours: Blue Shadow, Coral Red, Jet Black, Mint (Samsung exclusive)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Price and variants
- 8GB + 128GB: Rs 89,999
- 8GB + 256GB: Rs 95,999
- Colours: Black, White
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Specifications
- Main display: 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
- Cover screen: 4.1-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz
- Processor: Exynos 2500
- Cameras: 50MP + 12MP (rear) | 10MP (front)
- Battery: 4,300mAh
- Durability: Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP48
- OS: Android 16, One UI 8
- Weight: 188g | Thickness: 6.5mm (unfolded)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Specifications
- Main display: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
- Cover screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz
- Processor: Exynos 2400
- Cameras: 50MP + 12MP (rear) | 10MP (front)
- Battery: 4,300mAh
- Durability: Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP48
- OS: Android 16, One UI 8
- Weight: 187g | Thickness: 6.9mm (unfolded)
