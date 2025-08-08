WhatsApp: How to create polls in group chats on Android and iOS platforms

How to make polls on WhatsApp for Android
- Open WhatsApp and click on the desired group chat.
- Tap Attach (paper clip icon) and go-to Poll option.
- Under Question, enter the question you want to ask your group. Poll questions are limited to 255 characters.
- Under Options, enter up to 12 poll options. Poll options are limited to 100 characters.
- Tap and hold Reorder (four parallel horizontal gray lines icon) next to an option to change the order of your poll options by sliding up or down.
- Users can vote for multiple options on polls by default. To prevent users from voting for more than one option, turn off Allow multiple answers.
- Tap Send (paper airplane icon) to create your poll.
How to make polls on WhatsApp for iOS users
- Open WhatsApp and click on the desired chat.
- Tap Attach (plus icon), follow it with a tap on Poll.
- Under Question, enter the question you want to ask your group.
- Under Options, enter up to 12 poll options.
- Tap and hold Drag Item (three parallel horizontal lines) next to an option to change the order of your poll options by sliding up or down.
- To prevent users from voting for more than one option, turn off Allow multiple answers.
- Tap Send to create your poll.
Respond to a poll on WhatsApp
- To respond to a poll, tap the option, or options, you want to vote for.
- To remove your vote for an option, tap the option again.
- Note: If the poll creator has turned off multiple answers, tapping an option will deselect any options that you previously tapped.
View poll results on WhatsApp
- Open the chat with the poll you want to view.
- Locate the poll, then tap View votes.
