OpenAI's first consumer device could be AI-powered earbuds: What to expect

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch AI-powered earbuds as it plans to move into consumer hardware space. According to a report by Mint, the company’s first device is expected to be a simpler product rather than a fully standalone AI gadget. The company is said to be planning an announcement later this year, while shipments are reportedly scheduled for early 2027. Meanwhile, the more advanced, smartphone-like AI device is reportedly facing delays due to component shortages and rising costs, prompting OpenAI to prioritise a simpler product first.

OpenAI’s AI-powered earbuds: What to expect

The earbuds are said to be referenced in a patent filing in China that has been linked to OpenAI.

OpenAI’s first consumer device is being developed in collaboration with former Apple design chief Jony Ive, and the project moved into the prototyping stage in 2025. Ive has previously said that the device could arrive in “less than” two years. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also said that the latest prototype feels “simple and beautiful,” after earlier versions failed to feel intuitive or easy to use. Both have indicated that the overall design direction has been finalised. OpenAI is reportedly considering launching a basic pair of earbuds before moving on to a more advanced AI device. This approach could help the company enter the hardware market with lower costs and fewer technical challenges.

As per the report, the earbuds would mainly serve as a hands-free interface to OpenAI’s AI models. Rather than acting as a full computing device, the earbuds could allow users to interact with AI through voice commands, offering real-time assistance and responses while on the move. ALSO READ: Spotify will sync audiobooks to exact page you last read in physical books By focusing on audio and voice interaction, OpenAI could position the earbuds as a practical extension of its existing software capabilities. This approach would reportedly help the company understand how users engage with AI-powered hardware in daily life before moving on to more complex products.

While OpenAI has not officially confirmed these plans, the report by The Mint suggested that the earbuds could act as a stepping stone toward more advanced AI hardware in the future. For now, the company appears to be taking a measured approach as it prepares for its first product for consumer devices. The report aligns with earlier coverage, which suggested that OpenAI’s first product would focus more on voice and ambient interaction rather than traditional screens. The device is not expected to replace smartphones or laptops, but instead work alongside them by offering contextual assistance throughout the day, indicating that OpenAI may begin its hardware push with audio-focused wearables such as AI-powered earbuds.