OPPO to launch Find X9s with MediaTek D 9500s in India: What to expect

OPPO has confirmed that it will expand its Find X9 series with the launch of the Find X9s smartphone in India. While the company has not revealed a launch timeline yet, it has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the recently introduced MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor. The Find X9 series currently includes two models — the Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500s: Details

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500s system-on-chip (SoC) features an octa-core CPU comprising one Cortex-X925 ultra core clocked at up to 3.73GHz, three Cortex-X4 premium cores, and four Cortex-A720 performance cores. For graphics, the chipset gets Adaptive Game Technology 3.0 (MAGT 3.0) and Frame Technology 3.0 (MFRC 3.0). It comes with the MediaTek Imagiq image processor for real-time motion tracking at up to 30fps, and supports 8K 60fps full-focus video recording with Dolby Vision and HDR.

ALSO READ: Apple iOS 26.4 expected to bring AI Siri and more: Check what's coming The SoC also supports Bluetooth direct connections up to five kilometres, GPS satellite support, dual SIM dual active 5G connectivity, and MediaTek 5G UltraSave 4.0. It also includes AI Network Suite 2.0 to enhance network performance in weak connectivity environments.

OPPO Find X9s: What to expect

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the OPPO Find X9s smartphone may launch in India between April and June, while it is expected to debut in China in March.

The OPPO Find X9s is confirmed to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC, built on a 3nm process. The smartphone is expected to feature a camera setup consisting of a 200MP main sensor, a periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.

The Find X9s will likely feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. As reported, OPPO may use an LTPO panel with ultra-thin bezels. The smartphone will likely pack a 7,000mAh battery. The Find X9s is also expected to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and carry up to an IP69 or IP69K rating for dust and water resistance.

OPPO Find X9s: Expected specifications