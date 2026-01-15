OpenAI introduces Google Translate-like ChatGPT Translate: How it works

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Translate as a standalone tool that allows users to translate content across more than 50 languages. According to OpenAI, the tool can translate text, voice, and images while taking tone, idioms, and context into account. The interface is familiar to Google Translate with two text boxes – one for input and the other for output – along with automatic language detection. Users can ask follow-up questions, request rephrasing or switch languages within the same chat.

ChatGPT Translate: How it works

When you open the ChatGPT Translate tool, you see two main sections on the screen. One box is for the content you want to translate, and the other shows the translated result. The tool automatically detects the language you type in, so you usually do not need to select the source language yourself.

ALSO READ: Apple may launch MacBook Pro M5 Pro and Max, entry-level MacBook on Jan 28 Users can type or paste text directly into the input box. The translated text appears almost instantly in the output box. From the same screen, users can continue the conversation by asking follow-up questions, changing the wording, or switching to another language without starting over.

The interface feels familiar to anyone who has used online translation tools, but it also allows more interaction and flexibility by letting users refine translations within the same chat. There are also a few handy prompts, such as “Translate this and make it sound more fluent” or “Translate this and make it more business-formal.” Selecting any of these takes you to the ChatGPT page, where it provides a more detailed and refined response to your prompt.

ALSO READ: Google revises Gemini 3 Thinking, Pro model limits for all users: Details ChatGPT Translate still has a few limitations. For now, it only supports plain text on desktop. Although image and document, audio translations are mentioned, there is no option to upload images, support documents, handwriting, websites, or live conversations.

Steps to use ChatGPT Translate: