Realme GT 7 Pro to OPPO Find X8 series: Check top 5 upcoming smartphones

Following the launch of the latest processors from Qualcomm and MediaTek, smartphone makers are gearing up to unveil new flagship devices powered by these chips. This includes brands such as Realme, Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, and more. While some flagship smartphones have already launched in China, they are yet to reach the Indian market. Here are the top five upcoming flagship smartphones in India:

Realme GT 7 Pro

The Realme GT 7 Pro will be India’s first smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The company has already started accepting pre-orders for the smartphone, which will launch in India on November 26.

The Indian variant is expected to resemble the model launched in China earlier this month, with a few changes. In China, the Realme GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch Samsung-made OLED Plus display with a quad-curve design, offering up to 6000 nits brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with 3x zoom, alongside a 16MP front camera. Powered by a 6500mAh battery with 120W fast charging, it runs Realme UI 6.0 on Android 15 and offers AI tools for photography, creativity, and gaming.

iQOO 13

More From This Section

The iQOO 13 is set to launch in India on December 3. The company has already confirmed that the smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon and its online store.

Launched in China last month, the iQOO 13 retains the design of its predecessor with a flat display and a similar rear camera module. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, it offers up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, a triple-camera setup (50MP primary with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto with 30x zoom), and a 6150mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

The Indian variant is expected to be similar to the Chinese version, though there could be changes in storage options and battery capacity.

OPPO Find X8 series

OPPO is set to launch its MediaTek Dimensity 9400-powered Find X8 series globally on November 21. The smartphone is expected to be available in India soon after its global unveiling in Bali, Indonesia.

OPPO has already revealed a few specifications of the global version of the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. The Indian variants are expected to be similar. The OPPO Find X8 features a slim design with a 7.85mm profile, weighing 193g, a 6.59-inch display, and a periscope zoom camera, available in Star Grey and Space Black with a fingerprint-resistant finish. The Find X8 Pro, with a 6.78-inch quad-curved display, introduces OPPO’s dual-periscope telephoto camera for global markets, available in Space Black and Pearl White with a pearlescent design. Co-created with Hasselblad, both models include AI Telescope Zoom for enhanced zoom beyond 10x and are powered by silicon-carbon batteries—5630mAh for the Find X8 and 5910mAh for the Pro.

Vivo X200 series

Powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, Vivo X200 series smartphones are set for a global unveiling on November 19. The smartphones will likely launch in India shortly after.

Launched last month in China, the Vivo X200 series includes the X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini, featuring 6.67-inch, 6.78-inch, and 6.31-inch AMOLED displays, respectively, all with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. LTPO technology for dynamic refresh rates is exclusive to the Pro models. Each variant offers up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. They share a 50MP Sony LYT-818 primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and telephoto options: 200MP (3.7x zoom) on the Pro, and 50MP (3x zoom) on the others. Batteries range from 5800mAh to 6000mAh, all supporting 90W wired charging, with 30W wireless charging available on the Pro and Pro Mini.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13 smartphone in China earlier this month. While the company has not officially confirmed a launch in India, it is expected to be available by the end of the year or early 2025.

The Chinese variant features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with subtle curves, a 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision HDR support. Its triple-camera setup, co-developed with Hasselblad, includes a 50MP Sony LYT 808 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS. Powered by a 6000mAh silicon-carbon Glacier battery for enhanced capacity and compact design, it supports 100W wired and 50W wireless magnetic charging.

Other Smartphones

Other smartphone brands such as Xiaomi have also launched their new flagship smartphones. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Xiaomi 15 series was launched in China last month. While the company has not confirmed its availability beyond China, it could launch in other markets, including India, next year. Samsung is also reportedly planning to launch its next-generation flagship Galaxy S25 series in January next year.