OPPO Find X9 series to get Quick Share compatibility with Apple AirDrop

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is set to roll out Android’s Quick Share interoperability with Apple’s AirDrop to the OPPO Find X9 series later this month. The company said that the feature will allow users to wirelessly share files between OPPO smartphones and Apple devices without installing additional apps. This comes after Google expanded Quick Share interoperability with AirDrop to its Pixel 9 series smartphones, following its initial roll-out last year on Pixel 10 series smartphones.

OPPO is also set to expand the Find X9 lineup with the OPPO Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s models. The company has confirmed that the Find X9s will launch in India, while the Ultra model will be getting a global launch. The OPPO Find X9 Ultra may also arrive in India; however, it has not been confirmed yet. Currently, the OPPO Find X9 series in India includes the OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro.

Google’s Quick Share compatibility with AirDrop According to OPPO, the feature will arrive on its OPPO Find X9 series through a software update in March. The company said the functionality has been developed in collaboration with MediaTek and Google. Once enabled, users will be able to transfer files between OPPO phones and devices running AirDrop on iOS, iPadOS and macOS. OPPO said the system will allow secure file sharing without requiring third-party applications. Support for cross-platform sharing between Android and Apple devices was first launched last year with the Google Pixel 10 series. The feature later expanded to the Google Pixel 9 series models, including the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold.

Google had previously confirmed that Quick Share compatibility with AirDrop support will expand to more Android smartphones, and OPPO is among the first few brands to offer a roll-out schedule. ALSO READ: Realme Narzo Power with 10,001mAh battery launched: Check price, specs Apart from OPPO, UK-based smartphone brand Nothing had earlier confirmed that it is working on adding similar functionality to its devices. Chipmaker Qualcomm had also said that Android phones powered by its Snapdragon processors will gain support for cross-platform file sharing with Apple devices in the future. According to a report by 9To5Google, there are also indications that Samsung may bring AirDrop–Quick Share support to the Galaxy S26 series, although this has not been officially confirmed yet.

OPPO’s upcoming Find X9 devices OPPO is set to launch multiple new devices in its flagship Find X9 series. The company previously stated that it would be launching a Find X9s model in India, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor. It could be accompanied by the Find X9 Ultra, which is now confirmed to get a global launch this year. The Ultra model has previously been limited to China. ALSO READ: OpenAI releases GPT-5.3 Instant in ChatGPT: Here's how it's different According to OPPO, the Find X9 Ultra will feature what the company describes as its most advanced smartphone imaging system yet. The device is expected to combine upgraded optical engineering with camera technologies while continuing the partnership with Hasselblad, as seen on previous Find X9 models.